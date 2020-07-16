1325 Sassafras Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single-Family Home in Altamonte Springs- Priced to Rent! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,700 sqft single-family home is located in Forest Edge community of Altamonte Springs just off of Maitland Blvd and Eden Park Road and is updated and ready for immediate move-in! Upon entry you'll be greeted by the open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and laminate flooring throughout the main living areas, a welcoming split bedroom floor plan and excellent natural lighting for a bright and airy feel. Through the living space you will find sliding glass doors that lead to the large, rear screened patio which overlooks the completely fenced back yard-a perfect setting to enjoy your morning cup of coffee! The kitchen features granite counter tops and 42" cabinetry with plenty of storage and counter top space along with a suite of appliances including the dishwasher, range, over-the-range microwave and refrigerator. On one side of the kitchen is a small breakfast nook area and an adjoining more formal dining area. On the west side of the home, you will find the two well-sized guest bedrooms each of which contain a six foot reach-in closet with the guest bath situated in between the bedrooms. On the opposite side of the home is the master bedroom suite complete with en-suite bath, large walk-in closet and separate glass enclosed shower. Rounding out this wonderful home is a 2-car garage with included automatic opener, fresh paint throughout, upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures, ceiling fans in each area, plenty of closet storage space, washer/dryer hook-ups that will accommodate a full-sized washer and dryer, a spacious fenced-in backyard and included lawn service. There are many parks and trails in this neighborhood and it is conveniently located near, SR 434, SR 436, I-4, Maitland Blvd, shopping, dining and entertainment.



We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds or cats allowed.



ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty at (407) 772-5555.



To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty



Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5902599)