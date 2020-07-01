All apartments in Altamonte Springs
127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE

127 Oyster Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

127 Oyster Bay Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
It's available and ready to move-in. Make an appointment today to see this beautifully 1 bed/1 bath apartment. You will like the convenience of Washer/Dryer machine inside the unit. You can count with an spacious walk-in closet and built-in cabinets in the bedroom. You will love to cook on a gas range!. Located on the second floor at Waterside at Cranes Roost Park. RENT INCLUDES: Washer/Dryer, Water-sewage, gas for the range, garbage and Heating and partial A/C usage. Enjoy the two community pools and a tennis court. Conveniently located in Uptown Altamonte Springs, right into Cranes Roost Park, near shopping areas, restaurants, and bus line. Close to I-4, highways and about 10 minutes away from Downtown Orlando. Please, No pets and non-smoking unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.

