127 OYSTER BAY CIRCLE

Amenities
It's available and ready to move-in. Make an appointment today to see this beautifully 1 bed/1 bath apartment. You will like the convenience of Washer/Dryer machine inside the unit. You can count with an spacious walk-in closet and built-in cabinets in the bedroom. You will love to cook on a gas range!. Located on the second floor at Waterside at Cranes Roost Park. RENT INCLUDES: Washer/Dryer, Water-sewage, gas for the range, garbage and Heating and partial A/C usage. Enjoy the two community pools and a tennis court. Conveniently located in Uptown Altamonte Springs, right into Cranes Roost Park, near shopping areas, restaurants, and bus line. Close to I-4, highways and about 10 minutes away from Downtown Orlando. Please, No pets and non-smoking unit.