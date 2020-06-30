1068 ORIENTA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath 1/2 DUPLEX conveniently located in the Heart of Altamonte Springs near shopping, Advent Health, & major roadways. The interior of this unit has been recently painted, NEW carpet just installed in the living room and bedrooms, updated fixtures, polished terrazzo floors in the kitchen, covered rear porch, & a FENCED backyard. Newer concrete driveway with 1 car carport. Lawn Care Included! Utility closet with Washer/Dryer hookup. AWESOME LANDLORD! Pet friendly ( No aggressive breeds)! Must see to truly appreciate!!!