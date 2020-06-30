All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 1068 ORIENTA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
1068 ORIENTA AVENUE
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

1068 ORIENTA AVENUE

1068 Orienta Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1068 Orienta Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath 1/2 DUPLEX conveniently located in the Heart of Altamonte Springs near shopping, Advent Health, & major roadways. The interior of this unit has been recently painted, NEW carpet just installed in the living room and bedrooms, updated fixtures, polished terrazzo floors in the kitchen, covered rear porch, & a FENCED backyard. Newer concrete driveway with 1 car carport. Lawn Care Included! Utility closet with Washer/Dryer hookup. AWESOME LANDLORD! Pet friendly ( No aggressive breeds)! Must see to truly appreciate!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 ORIENTA AVENUE have any available units?
1068 ORIENTA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1068 ORIENTA AVENUE have?
Some of 1068 ORIENTA AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 ORIENTA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1068 ORIENTA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 ORIENTA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1068 ORIENTA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1068 ORIENTA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1068 ORIENTA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1068 ORIENTA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1068 ORIENTA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 ORIENTA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1068 ORIENTA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1068 ORIENTA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1068 ORIENTA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 ORIENTA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1068 ORIENTA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus