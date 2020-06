Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful lakefront unit, professionally cleaned, carpets cleaned, ready for immediate move in. 3 way split plan. No bedrooms adjacent to one another. Screened porch. Newer appliances. Reserved parking, close to pool and tennis courts. A stunning value at this attractive price. Most of the past residents have stayed two or more years.