Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

1055 Kensington Park Drive

1055 Kensington Park Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1055 Kensington Park Ct, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd297410fc ----
Enjoy this home that is just a short distance from I-4, 434, and 436, in the hidden sanctuary of Kensington Park. This stunning gated community of luxury condos features wooded vistas, tennis court, racquetball court, fitness center, pools, cable, internet, and social events. This first floor condo features tile and wood floor throughout the home, a family room, and a screened in back porch. HOA approval required. Max pet weight 15lbs (possible with approval and nonrefundable pet fee). For more information, contact Shawn at 407-571-1404.

Ceramic Tile
Gym / Excercise Room
Hardwood Flooring
Pool
Possible With Approval
Racquet Ball
Tennis
Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Kensington Park Drive have any available units?
1055 Kensington Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 Kensington Park Drive have?
Some of 1055 Kensington Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Kensington Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Kensington Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Kensington Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1055 Kensington Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1055 Kensington Park Drive offer parking?
No, 1055 Kensington Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1055 Kensington Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Kensington Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Kensington Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1055 Kensington Park Drive has a pool.
Does 1055 Kensington Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1055 Kensington Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Kensington Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 Kensington Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
