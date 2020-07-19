1055 Kensington Park Drive

Amenities

Enjoy this home that is just a short distance from I-4, 434, and 436, in the hidden sanctuary of Kensington Park. This stunning gated community of luxury condos features wooded vistas, tennis court, racquetball court, fitness center, pools, cable, internet, and social events. This first floor condo features tile and wood floor throughout the home, a family room, and a screened in back porch. HOA approval required. Max pet weight 15lbs (possible with approval and nonrefundable pet fee). For more information, contact Shawn at 407-571-1404.



