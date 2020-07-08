All apartments in Alafaya
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
802 Crest Pines Dr #837
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

802 Crest Pines Dr #837

802 Crest Pines Dr · No Longer Available
Location

802 Crest Pines Dr, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
802 Crest Pines Dr #837 Available 07/15/20 Near UCF! The Crest @ Waterford Lakes! - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Waterford Lakes! Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area featuring a breakfast bar and an inside utility room with washer/dryer included. Other features include a walk-in closet, ceiling fans and a balcony with storage closet.
The Crest @ Waterford Lakes is a cool & trendy community located in the heart of Waterford Lakes. This popular community features a community pool and hot tub, clubhouse with fitness center, playground and a BBQ picnic area. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools and major roads and UCF!

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
3rd Floor Unit
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Tile/Carpet
Walk-in Closet
Ceiling Fans
Balcony w/Storage Closet
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
Water to be billed to tenant.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

HOA has their own application and approval process. Strict Pet Policy. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE3187233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Crest Pines Dr #837 have any available units?
802 Crest Pines Dr #837 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 802 Crest Pines Dr #837 have?
Some of 802 Crest Pines Dr #837's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Crest Pines Dr #837 currently offering any rent specials?
802 Crest Pines Dr #837 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Crest Pines Dr #837 pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Crest Pines Dr #837 is pet friendly.
Does 802 Crest Pines Dr #837 offer parking?
No, 802 Crest Pines Dr #837 does not offer parking.
Does 802 Crest Pines Dr #837 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 Crest Pines Dr #837 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Crest Pines Dr #837 have a pool?
Yes, 802 Crest Pines Dr #837 has a pool.
Does 802 Crest Pines Dr #837 have accessible units?
Yes, 802 Crest Pines Dr #837 has accessible units.
Does 802 Crest Pines Dr #837 have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Crest Pines Dr #837 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Crest Pines Dr #837 have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 Crest Pines Dr #837 does not have units with air conditioning.

