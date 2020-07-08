Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

802 Crest Pines Dr #837 Available 07/15/20 Near UCF! The Crest @ Waterford Lakes! - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Waterford Lakes! Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area featuring a breakfast bar and an inside utility room with washer/dryer included. Other features include a walk-in closet, ceiling fans and a balcony with storage closet.

The Crest @ Waterford Lakes is a cool & trendy community located in the heart of Waterford Lakes. This popular community features a community pool and hot tub, clubhouse with fitness center, playground and a BBQ picnic area. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools and major roads and UCF!



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

3rd Floor Unit

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Tile/Carpet

Walk-in Closet

Ceiling Fans

Balcony w/Storage Closet

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

Water to be billed to tenant.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



HOA has their own application and approval process. Strict Pet Policy. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE3187233)