All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive

2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive Available 09/11/19 GREAT SPACIOUS 2 STORY HOME IN AVALON PARK - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID SEPTEMBER.

PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS

Live, Work, Play. This is the Avalon Park motto. You will love living in Avalon Park with amazing schools, numerous dining options and great shopping. Avalon even has it's own Publix and YMCA! Convenience and amenities galore make this a must see!

This Large, Two story home is a wonderful place to call home! The beautiful Kitchen features upgraded cabinets and an upgraded appliance package: stainless steel appliances with wine fridge, refrigerator, built-in microwave, smooth-top range, dishwasher and disposal. The Kitchen directly connects to the Great Room with fireplace for an open layout. Downstairs there is also the formal Dining Room, separate Living Room, Laundry room and a Half Bath and Master Suite. Upstairs are the other three bedrooms and two baths. The Master Bedroom opens to the beautiful Master Bath featuring double sink vanities, soaking tub and beautiful walk-in shower. There is ample car parking with the home having a two-car garage accessed in the rear.

The Avalon Park community offers many amenities including ball parks, volleyball courts, playground and pools. Enjoy running or walking through the community on the large sidewalks and jogging paths. If Avalon Parks restaurants and shopping are not enough for you, very close by is Waterford Lakes which has even more wonderful shopping, restaurants and groceries. This area has sought after schools for an added bonus.

Lawn service is included in the rent.
Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. # 40103

(RLNE5019189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive have any available units?
2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive have?
Some of 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive has a pool.
Does 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College