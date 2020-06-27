Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court

2550 Flowering Dogwood Drive Available 09/11/19 GREAT SPACIOUS 2 STORY HOME IN AVALON PARK - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID SEPTEMBER.



PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS



Live, Work, Play. This is the Avalon Park motto. You will love living in Avalon Park with amazing schools, numerous dining options and great shopping. Avalon even has it's own Publix and YMCA! Convenience and amenities galore make this a must see!



This Large, Two story home is a wonderful place to call home! The beautiful Kitchen features upgraded cabinets and an upgraded appliance package: stainless steel appliances with wine fridge, refrigerator, built-in microwave, smooth-top range, dishwasher and disposal. The Kitchen directly connects to the Great Room with fireplace for an open layout. Downstairs there is also the formal Dining Room, separate Living Room, Laundry room and a Half Bath and Master Suite. Upstairs are the other three bedrooms and two baths. The Master Bedroom opens to the beautiful Master Bath featuring double sink vanities, soaking tub and beautiful walk-in shower. There is ample car parking with the home having a two-car garage accessed in the rear.



The Avalon Park community offers many amenities including ball parks, volleyball courts, playground and pools. Enjoy running or walking through the community on the large sidewalks and jogging paths. If Avalon Parks restaurants and shopping are not enough for you, very close by is Waterford Lakes which has even more wonderful shopping, restaurants and groceries. This area has sought after schools for an added bonus.



Lawn service is included in the rent.

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.



****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. # 40103



(RLNE5019189)