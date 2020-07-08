All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2230 Abey Blanco Dr

2230 Abey Blanco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2230 Abey Blanco Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ecda26606a ---- O/LB - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home located in sought after Avalon Park. 2 Floors of House to enjoy. Great Room, Dining Area, Master Bedroom downstairs, 3 Bedrooms upstairs including a Bonus large loft area, Fenced In Yard with Patio MUST SEE! HOW TO APPLY: All adult occupants must fill out a separate application on our website at allcountypremier.com. In order to get pre-approved, all adult applicants must apply and pay a $50 NON-REFUNDABLE application fee. YOU WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED IF ALL THE ADULT OCCUPANTS LISTED HAVE NOT APPLIED. Once you are pre-approved, we require a $225 Non-Refundable Administration fee to move forward with the final approval process. All applicant's must pass the credit and background check. QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions, no outstanding balance with a previous landlord, credit score must be higher than 500, household combined must make approximately 3 times the rent. FEE'S OWED: First month's rent is due at move-in and security deposit due 48 hours after final approval. Pet's must be approved during application process. We receive several applications for one property and we may choose the best qualified applicant for pre-approval. HOA application and application fees may apply. HOA MONTHLY FEES ARE NOT REQUIRED TO BE PAID BY THE TENANT. Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Abey Blanco Dr have any available units?
2230 Abey Blanco Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2230 Abey Blanco Dr have?
Some of 2230 Abey Blanco Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Abey Blanco Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Abey Blanco Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Abey Blanco Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2230 Abey Blanco Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2230 Abey Blanco Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Abey Blanco Dr offers parking.
Does 2230 Abey Blanco Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 Abey Blanco Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Abey Blanco Dr have a pool?
No, 2230 Abey Blanco Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2230 Abey Blanco Dr have accessible units?
No, 2230 Abey Blanco Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Abey Blanco Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 Abey Blanco Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2230 Abey Blanco Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2230 Abey Blanco Dr has units with air conditioning.

