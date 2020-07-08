2230 Abey Blanco Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ecda26606a ---- O/LB - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home located in sought after Avalon Park. 2 Floors of House to enjoy. Great Room, Dining Area, Master Bedroom downstairs, 3 Bedrooms upstairs including a Bonus large loft area, Fenced In Yard with Patio MUST SEE! HOW TO APPLY: All adult occupants must fill out a separate application on our website at allcountypremier.com. In order to get pre-approved, all adult applicants must apply and pay a $50 NON-REFUNDABLE application fee. YOU WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED IF ALL THE ADULT OCCUPANTS LISTED HAVE NOT APPLIED. Once you are pre-approved, we require a $225 Non-Refundable Administration fee to move forward with the final approval process. All applicant's must pass the credit and background check. QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions, no outstanding balance with a previous landlord, credit score must be higher than 500, household combined must make approximately 3 times the rent. FEE'S OWED: First month's rent is due at move-in and security deposit due 48 hours after final approval. Pet's must be approved during application process. We receive several applications for one property and we may choose the best qualified applicant for pre-approval. HOA application and application fees may apply. HOA MONTHLY FEES ARE NOT REQUIRED TO BE PAID BY THE TENANT. Thank You!