Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:07 AM

16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE

16476 Cedar Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16476 Cedar Run Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard offers a lush-green lawn with plenty of space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, plush carpeting in the bedrooms for your comfort, vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and easy access to the rest of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have any available units?
16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

