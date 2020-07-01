16476 CEDAR RUN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard offers a lush-green lawn with plenty of space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, plush carpeting in the bedrooms for your comfort, vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and easy access to the rest of the home.