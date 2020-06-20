All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:04 PM

14709 CHADBURY COURT

14709 Chadbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

14709 Chadbury Court, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14709 CHADBURY COURT have any available units?
14709 CHADBURY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14709 CHADBURY COURT have?
Some of 14709 CHADBURY COURT's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14709 CHADBURY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14709 CHADBURY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14709 CHADBURY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14709 CHADBURY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14709 CHADBURY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14709 CHADBURY COURT offers parking.
Does 14709 CHADBURY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14709 CHADBURY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14709 CHADBURY COURT have a pool?
No, 14709 CHADBURY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14709 CHADBURY COURT have accessible units?
No, 14709 CHADBURY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14709 CHADBURY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14709 CHADBURY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14709 CHADBURY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14709 CHADBURY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

