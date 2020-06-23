All apartments in Alafaya
13616 Guildhall Cir
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

13616 Guildhall Cir

13616 Guildhall Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13616 Guildhall Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4/3 Single Family house - 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Family room. Two Story unit.
We required an application of $60.00 per person (18 & older). We check credit and background history. Eviction history (including outstanding balances from previous landlords) in the past three (3) years will result in a denial of the application. We require one (1) month proof of income. We require that the applicant combined gross income is at least two times and half (2 1/2) the rent amount.
Please be advised the applications are processed in the order they are received and as long are submitted with the required documentation and details.

(RLNE4630332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

