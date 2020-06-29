All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:21 PM

12136 CALABOOSE COURT

12136 Calaboose Court · No Longer Available
Location

12136 Calaboose Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Look no further for your dream home! This open floor plan is lined with vinyl plank and sleek tile floors. The kitchen is complete with stunning granite, stainless steel appliances, modern lighting, and a breakfast bar combo. The spacious bedrooms feature plush carpeting for additional comfort. Don't miss the spacious and fully fenced backyard with a screened patio. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12136 CALABOOSE COURT have any available units?
12136 CALABOOSE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12136 CALABOOSE COURT have?
Some of 12136 CALABOOSE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12136 CALABOOSE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12136 CALABOOSE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12136 CALABOOSE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12136 CALABOOSE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12136 CALABOOSE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12136 CALABOOSE COURT offers parking.
Does 12136 CALABOOSE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12136 CALABOOSE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12136 CALABOOSE COURT have a pool?
No, 12136 CALABOOSE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12136 CALABOOSE COURT have accessible units?
No, 12136 CALABOOSE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12136 CALABOOSE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12136 CALABOOSE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12136 CALABOOSE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12136 CALABOOSE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

