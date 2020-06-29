12136 CALABOOSE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Look no further for your dream home! This open floor plan is lined with vinyl plank and sleek tile floors. The kitchen is complete with stunning granite, stainless steel appliances, modern lighting, and a breakfast bar combo. The spacious bedrooms feature plush carpeting for additional comfort. Don't miss the spacious and fully fenced backyard with a screened patio. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.