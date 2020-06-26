All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518

11802 Meadow Branch Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11802 Meadow Branch Dr, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Bedrm Luxury Condo in East Orlando For Rent (See Pricing Terms) -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK, Up To 60lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1050.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1150.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1150.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1050/mo
11802 Meadow Branch Drive #518
Orlando, Florida 32825
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Heritage Estates
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Property Sub Type: Condo
Square Ft: 878
Year Built: 2004

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Priced Cheap!
*Very Clean Property
*Condo
*Plenty Of Parking
*Plenty Of Storage Space
*Pride Of Ownership
*Conservation Lot
*Luxury Condo
*Huge Master Suite
*Living & Dining Rooms
*Master Bedroom Walk in Closets
*Upgraded Bathroom
*Eat In Kitchen
*Upgraded Kitchen
*Carpet Throughout
*Tile In Wet Areas
*Wired For Alarm
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*Great Community Amenities
*COMMUNITY Is Gated
*COMMUNITY Pool!
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*COMMUNITY Fitness Center
*JUST 15 MINUTES To UCF & Valencia
*JUST 20 MINUTES To The Airport
*CONVENIENT To 408
*CONVENIENT To Major Roads, Shopping Schools
*CONVENIENT To Waterford Lakes
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Fridge INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK, Up To 60lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From FL-408 E, Continue on N Alafaya Trail. Take Curry Ford Rd to Meadow Branch Dr, Use the right 2 lanes to turn right onto N Alafaya Trail, Turn right onto Curry Ford Rd, Turn left onto Heritage Estates Ave, Turn right onto Meadow Branch Dr, Destination will be on the right.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE1875450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 have any available units?
11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 have?
Some of 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 currently offering any rent specials?
11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 is pet friendly.
Does 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 offer parking?
Yes, 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 offers parking.
Does 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 have a pool?
Yes, 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 has a pool.
Does 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 have accessible units?
Yes, 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 has accessible units.
Does 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College