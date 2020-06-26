11802 Meadow Branch Drive, #518

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One Bedrm Luxury Condo in East Orlando For Rent (See Pricing Terms) -

Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.



***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf



SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants



Pets: OK, Up To 60lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: NOW



***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1050.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1150.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1150.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***



Price: $1050/mo

11802 Meadow Branch Drive #518

Orlando, Florida 32825

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



Subdivision: Heritage Estates

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Property Sub Type: Condo

Square Ft: 878

Year Built: 2004



*Priced Low, Call Now!

*Priced Cheap!

*Very Clean Property

*Condo

*Plenty Of Parking

*Plenty Of Storage Space

*Pride Of Ownership

*Conservation Lot

*Luxury Condo

*Huge Master Suite

*Living & Dining Rooms

*Master Bedroom Walk in Closets

*Upgraded Bathroom

*Eat In Kitchen

*Upgraded Kitchen

*Carpet Throughout

*Tile In Wet Areas

*Wired For Alarm

*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms

*Great Community Amenities

*COMMUNITY Is Gated

*COMMUNITY Pool!

*COMMUNITY Clubhouse

*COMMUNITY Fitness Center

*JUST 15 MINUTES To UCF & Valencia

*JUST 20 MINUTES To The Airport

*CONVENIENT To 408

*CONVENIENT To Major Roads, Shopping Schools

*CONVENIENT To Waterford Lakes

*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED

*Fridge INCLUDED

*Blinds INCLUDED

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From FL-408 E, Continue on N Alafaya Trail. Take Curry Ford Rd to Meadow Branch Dr, Use the right 2 lanes to turn right onto N Alafaya Trail, Turn right onto Curry Ford Rd, Turn left onto Heritage Estates Ave, Turn right onto Meadow Branch Dr, Destination will be on the right.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



(RLNE1875450)