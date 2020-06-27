All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 11231 Cypress Trail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
11231 Cypress Trail Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:01 AM

11231 Cypress Trail Drive

11231 Cypress Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11231 Cypress Trail Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11231 Cypress Trail Drive Orlando, FL 32825 - Deposit $1795. Monthly Rent $1795. Available now!!!

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 to schedule a showing of the home!

Located in the beautiful gated community of Woodland Lakes II and just minutes away from the Waterford shopping center, Research Park, UCF, and only 15 min to Downtown Orlando. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has everything youre looking for including detailed crown molding throughout the main living areas and master bedroom, a spacious kitchen, and a jacuzzi tub in the master bath. Enjoy entertaining your guests with the covered screened lanai in the back with the privacy you need on this oversized lot.
Lawn care included!
Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Directions- From downtown take 408E and follow to Rouse Rd (exit 20), make right, make right on Lake Underhill Rd, make left at firs light.

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.
**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**

Pet Information-
$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one-time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 to schedule a showing of the home!

(RLNE5027118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11231 Cypress Trail Drive have any available units?
11231 Cypress Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 11231 Cypress Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11231 Cypress Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11231 Cypress Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11231 Cypress Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11231 Cypress Trail Drive offer parking?
No, 11231 Cypress Trail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11231 Cypress Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11231 Cypress Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11231 Cypress Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 11231 Cypress Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11231 Cypress Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 11231 Cypress Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11231 Cypress Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11231 Cypress Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11231 Cypress Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11231 Cypress Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College