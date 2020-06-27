Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

11231 Cypress Trail Drive Orlando, FL 32825 - Deposit $1795. Monthly Rent $1795. Available now!!!



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 to schedule a showing of the home!



Located in the beautiful gated community of Woodland Lakes II and just minutes away from the Waterford shopping center, Research Park, UCF, and only 15 min to Downtown Orlando. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has everything youre looking for including detailed crown molding throughout the main living areas and master bedroom, a spacious kitchen, and a jacuzzi tub in the master bath. Enjoy entertaining your guests with the covered screened lanai in the back with the privacy you need on this oversized lot.

Lawn care included!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Directions- From downtown take 408E and follow to Rouse Rd (exit 20), make right, make right on Lake Underhill Rd, make left at firs light.



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**



Pet Information-

$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one-time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 to schedule a showing of the home!



(RLNE5027118)