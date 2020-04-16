10 Thompson Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking

AVAILABLE JUNE 2021 SCHOOL YEAR



newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD



2 bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with all major appliances. Washer and dryer. 2 off Street parking, near a park, shopping, grocery and restaurants. Hardwood Floors thru out. Covered patio. Other amenities incl. eat in kitchen, Close to bus routes, WALK TO UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE CAMPUS, Walk to Main Street, Public library, banking, grocery, and department stores. Property located next to the Main Street Courtyard and backs to Main Street.



City of Newark 3 person permit