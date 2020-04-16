All apartments in Newark
10 Thompson Cir
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

10 Thompson Cir

10 Thompson Circle · (302) 722-7182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Thompson Circle, Newark, DE 19711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
AVAILABLE JUNE 2021 SCHOOL YEAR

newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD

2 bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with all major appliances. Washer and dryer. 2 off Street parking, near a park, shopping, grocery and restaurants. Hardwood Floors thru out. Covered patio. Other amenities incl. eat in kitchen, Close to bus routes, WALK TO UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE CAMPUS, Walk to Main Street, Public library, banking, grocery, and department stores. Property located next to the Main Street Courtyard and backs to Main Street.

City of Newark 3 person permit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Thompson Cir have any available units?
10 Thompson Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, DE.
How much is rent in Newark, DE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newark Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Thompson Cir have?
Some of 10 Thompson Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Thompson Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10 Thompson Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Thompson Cir pet-friendly?
No, 10 Thompson Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 10 Thompson Cir offer parking?
Yes, 10 Thompson Cir does offer parking.
Does 10 Thompson Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Thompson Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Thompson Cir have a pool?
No, 10 Thompson Cir does not have a pool.
Does 10 Thompson Cir have accessible units?
No, 10 Thompson Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Thompson Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Thompson Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
