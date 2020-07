Emblem at Christiana

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed bike storage carport clubhouse coffee bar e-payments green community guest parking key fob access media room package receiving smoke-free community

Live front and center at Emblem, luxury apartments in Newark just across the street from the shops and restaurants at Christiana Mall and moments from I-95 and Route 1. Outfitted with chic finishes and features and an inspired collection of amenities - from a sparkling pool and sundeck to an endlessly entertaining game room - Emblem is all about iconic style with incredible access. Schedule an IN PERSON tour, contact-free SELF-GUIDED tour, or VIRTUAL tour today.