101 Apartments for rent in Downingtown, PA📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
25 Units Available
The Preserve at Milltown
500 Meadowlake Dr, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1215 sqft
Located close to I-476 and SEPTA train line, which offers hassle-free access to Exton Square Mall. Furnished homes with individual climate control, private entrances and fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
410 WASHINGTON AVE
410 Washington Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This remarkable semi-detached twin on the East side of Downingtown is a complete remodel and going to be a fabulous place to call home. Owners are job transferring and renting to one lucky tenant.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
407 HIGHLAND AVE #2
407 Highland Avenue, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Large two bed one bath unit in Downingtown. Plenty of storage, natural light and an updated bathroom are just a few features of this fantastic home. Pictures coming soon and video tour available upon request. No pets.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
361 DONOFRIO DRIVE
361 Donofrio Drive, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1250 sqft
Check out this great rental in Downingtown Borough that is well maintained. Located in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets and updated appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
304 JEFFERSON AVENUE
304 Jefferson Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1403 sqft
A must see townhome! This bright and beautiful home offers a modern open floor plan. Watch the Good Neighbor Day fireworks from your own balcony. Walking distance from downtown, great restaurants, parks, trails, shopping, and transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
110 AZALEA DR
110 Azalea Way, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2128 sqft
This is an end unit which provides lots of windows for a very bright and cheerful open first floor living space, which encompasses the kitchen with granite counters, gas range and above range microwave....
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
321 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
321 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Downingtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
14144 sqft
Perfect in town location, 2 blocks to train, 1 block to bus, walk to park, restaurants, shopping. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Basement storage, Coin op washers & dryers in basement. Unit has stove & refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Downingtown
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
45 LINCOLN DRIVE
45 Lincoln Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2208 sqft
Beautiful townhouse at Chase at Bell Tavern. Fireplace and cathedral ceiling in the family room with palladium windows that offer lots of natural light. Second floor laundry is located conveniently next to bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Downingtown
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
16 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
6 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
171 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
22 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
46 Units Available
Marchwood Apartment Homes
105 Coach Ln, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Welcome Home to Marchwood Apartment Homes, a distinctive rental community located in desirable Exton, PA, Chester County.
Last updated June 12 at 01:10pm
15 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
134 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
170 Lenora Ln
170 Lenora Lane, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2200 sqft
Charming & Private 4 Bdrm With Garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1102 GROVE ROAD
1102 Grove Road, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1525 sqft
Located in West Goshen Township this large ranch awaits you. Nice lot great for family gatherings or recreation. Inside you will find a living room, dining room, kitchen, 4 bedrooms a full bath and partially finished basement.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
268 WALNUT SPRINGS COURT
268 Walnut Spring Court, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Prepare to fall in love with this STUNNING rental in the coveted community of The Crossings at Exton Station convenient to the train station, and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that Exton and downtown West Chester have to offer! This
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
236 Tall Pines Dr
236 Tall Pines Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2434 sqft
236 Tall Pines Dr. Available 08/03/20 236 Tall Pines Dr, West Chester, PA is a very well maintained townhouse for small or medium size families. The unit has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
104 BROOKHAVEN LANE
104 Brookhaven Lane, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
4684 sqft
As upon entering 104 Brookhaven Lane, a large 2-story colonial located in sought after Hopewell sub-division in East Brandywine township, you will notice the many upgrades to this 4,684 sq. ft. home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9 NICKLAUS DRIVE
9 Nicklaus Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Fabulous Applecross Country Club location! Club House, Indoor/Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Miles of Walking & Biking Trails & a 18 hole Nicklaus Designed Golf Course with Restaurant/Bar.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
109 CONWAY COURT
109 Conway Court, Lionville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1760 sqft
Virtual tour at https://youtu.be/2leyCEmO2RI One of the nicest units on THE best lot in desirable Rhondda. Downingtown East High School, Lionville Middle School, and Lionville Elementary.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
202 TOWYN COURT
202 Towyn Court, Lionville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1760 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath two story town home. Eat in kitchen plus dining room, large living room, den and half bath on the main floor. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry closet on second floor. Rear patio.
