Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Newark, DE with garage

Newark apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
26 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oaklands
1 Unit Available
217 CHELTENHAM ROAD
217 Cheltenham Road, Newark, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3200 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home on quiet street. This home has a 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub, double sinks & glass shower stall.
Results within 5 miles of Newark

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 Harris Circle
15 Harris Circle, North Star, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
1950 sqft
Charming Cape in Thistleberry Farms/Yorktowne - Great rental in the sought after development of Thistleberry Farms with North Star Elementary feeder pattern. This 5 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths property sits on .62 acres with a fenced in yard.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Gender Woods
1 Unit Available
8 Burkwood Drive
8 Burkwood Drive, Brookside, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2050 sqft
Call or Text 302-275-7838 Available For Rent****Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.1Bath, large Colonial is located on a wooded and private lot and just steps from the community recreation area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
242 SHAI CIRCLE
242 Shai Circle, Glasgow, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1525 sqft
Great end-unit town house in Springwood available for rent! This 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 18

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
32 STEPHANIE DRIVE
32 Stephanie Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Charming townhome located in the Christiana school district. The well-lit first level of the home consists of spacious living~and dining rooms with hardwood floors, as well as the kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet space and tile flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Newark
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,305
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
217 W Franklin Ave
217 West Franklin Avenue, Wilmington Manor, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Charming Cape in Wilmington Manor - Charming cape in convenient Wilmington Manor features wood floors, decorative fireplace in living room, newer eat-in kitchen, partially fenced rear yard with storage shed, full basement with laundry, den on first

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
28 Freedom Trail
28 Freedom Trail, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Freshly painted with new carpet and flooring throughout; all updated appliances are included -- this home is ready for you to move into now! This attached two story town home has a great floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1758 BRACKENVILLE ROAD
1758 Brackenville Road, Hockessin, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1675 sqft
Main house features separate living rm & dinning rm. Large family room full updated kitchen w/ pantry includes stainless steel appliances, garnets counter tops. , finished room in basement. Nice deck off family rm over looking coi pond.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
603 MAGNOLIA COURT
603 Magnolia Street, Kennett Square, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2280 sqft
Luxurious Townhome Rental Opportunity in KSQ Borough! Welcome to Magnolia Place! Available now, this gorgeous town homes will be the "talk of the town".
City Guide for Newark, DE

Delaware, in general, is a small place. So, it’s only natural that Newark be relatively small in size as well. But wow, do they pack a lot of action and amazing apartment rentals into one small space! What these residents (31,000 plus) have in common is their ability to live in a happening small town at an extremely affordable rate. Want to be magically whisked away to Delaware? We’ve got your Newark apartment guide right here.

There is NO shortage of amazing apartments for rent in Newark. In fact, there may actually be so many to choose from that you’ll be glad we helped. Typically, studio apartments start at $585, one bedrooms start at $700, and two bedrooms at $800. Though you’ll can find some fine luxury here, even the more modest apartments come with top notch amenities. Things like a balcony, laundry facilities, swimming pool, private entryway, jogging paths, and utilities included are run of the mill when renting apartments in Newark.

If it’s luxury you are after, apartments like Korman Residential will cost you a bit more, but will include literally everything you could wish for. One bedroom luxury apartments in Newark will cost about $980-$1,400, two bedrooms up to $1,600, and they all offer a view, high ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer, large kitchens, coffee bar, wifi, fireplaces, etc. If you’re still wishing for more, we need to talk.

Moving with just a few personal possessions? No sweat in Newark. Furnished apartments are available all over town. Want to lessen your carbon footprint? Go “green” with a rental at Studio Green, which also features green amenities and yoga! Pet owners can find plenty of pet-friendly apartments for rent in Newark (just expect to pay a deposit upon move-in).

It’s important to get started on your apartment hunt early. Apartments for rent around here tend to go fast, but because of this the market is competitive and communities often run specials/discounts.

No matter your budget or way of life, you will have no trouble finding an apartment in Newark in a fun community. Full of character and a ton of city pride, Newark is just waiting to be your next home. Nab your new apartment in Newark—a small town with a ton of opportunity! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Newark, DE

Newark apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

