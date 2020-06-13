/
carneys point
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:02 PM
118 Apartments for rent in Carneys Point, NJ📍
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
90 STATE STREET
90 State St, Penns Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
2206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 STATE STREET in Penns Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Carneys Point
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
16 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,137
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
4 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$971
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1080 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 02:15pm
2 Units Available
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$880
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pebble Hill Apartments are an escape from city life allowing one to live in a community that provides a comfortable and gracious lifestyle, yet our convenient location keeps you close to everything.
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
5 Units Available
Woodview
7 Colony Blvd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$959
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OFFERING STUDIO, ONE & TWO BEDROOM FLOORPLANS IN WILMINGTON, DE Woodview Apartments is a mid-rise community nestled in a wooded area in Wilmington, DE.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
19 Units Available
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1500 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
48 Main St
48 Main Street, Pennsville, NJ
Studio
$1,250
- (RLNE3965250)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4110 N Pine Street
4110 Pine Street, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
2178 sqft
4110 N Pine Street Available 06/19/20 GREAT North Wilmington Home - GREAT North Wilmington location! READY TO LEASE! 3 bedroom, 1 FULL bath Home! Wraparound Deck. NICE Back Yard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
621 Moores Lane
621 Moores Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA for $1300.00 - This is a beautiful newly renovated three bedroom and one bath home located in Castle Hills. This ranch style home features a kitchen with separate dining area and living room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive
105 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive Available 07/01/20 Condo in lovely River Tower - 2 Bedroom and 2 bath luxury condo situated on the Wilmington Riverfront.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1139 Webster Drive
1139 Webster Drive, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2475 sqft
1139 Webster Drive Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Welcome to very desirable Webster Farm in North Wilmington. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is conveniently located to major roadways such as Rt 202, I-95, shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Christina Landing #1004
105 Christina Landing Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,350
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
105 Christina Landing #1004 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Located on the Wilmington waterfront with great views.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1210 N West St
1210 North West Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1210 N West St Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath town home within walking distance to downtown Wilmington businesses, restaurants and shopping. Conveniently located to I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
402 W 20th St
402 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 08/16/20 "Well cared for city home" - Property Id: 296221 Well cared city home located on quiet street within blocks from the Wilmington/ Christiana hospital.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Meadow Rd
12 Meadow Road, Pennsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$725
Penn Norse - Property Id: 293846 Conveniently located close to Philly and Delaware. A great place to call home. Our unique living spaces feature cable-ready television, separate kitchens, and spacious closets.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Paynter Drive
1 Paynter Drive, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
3BR/1BA End Unit Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens- Only $1000.00! - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint and new washer and dryer. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm summer evening.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
109 East 24th Street
109 East 24th Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$950
300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful room for rent $150 per week, Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/109-e-24th-st-wilmington-de-19802-usa-unit-1/dd0513cb-bc2f-4f4d-a7f0-8605f2a5dbf4 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5779281)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
430 W 29th St
430 West 29th Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
4 Bedroom / 1 Bath House in Wilmington, DE - Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Wilmington, DE. Living room is spacious, and opens into dining room. Kitchen has hardwood floors, and comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, and microwave.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
707 APPLETREE COURT
707 Appletree Court, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1075 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1/1 bath semi detached ranch home. Central A/C & Gas heat. Finished basement. Close to all amenities and easy access to major roadways. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard maintenance, snow removal and trash.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3860 GREEN STREET
3860 Green Street, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2225 sqft
Welcome to Darley Green. This is one of the hottest North Wilmington developments and beautiful new community in N. Wilmington." Location. Location.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Carneys Point area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and University of Delaware. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carneys Point from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, Newark, and West Chester.
