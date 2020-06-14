Apartment List
/
DE
/
newark
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Newark, DE with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newark renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
92 W Park Place
92 West Park Place, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
92 W Park Place Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home in Newark! Available July 1! - Welcome to this very spacious home on the corner of Townsend Street and W Park Place in Newark! Off street parking is available along with a private driveway for at

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
8 Thompson Cir
8 Thompson Circle, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD 4 bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with all major appliances. Washer, Dryer and dishwasher. 2 Off Street parking & 2 On Street, near a park, shopping, grocery and restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Abbotsford
1 Unit Available
207 KINROSS DR
207 Kinross Drive, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Incredible rental in Abbotsford. The split level home has been updated with new flooring in the lower level and updated 1/2 bath. The home is conveniently located near Newark, I-95 and other major highways.

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Oaklands
1 Unit Available
217 CHELTENHAM ROAD
217 Cheltenham Road, Newark, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3200 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home on quiet street. This home has a 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub, double sinks & glass shower stall.
Results within 5 miles of Newark

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
0000
0000 White Oak Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Beautiful Fully Renovated - Property Id: 270348 NEW NEW NEW!!!!!!!!!! Hot hot property coming soon Location by The Fawcet Plan Beautiful renovated home, could be yours.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
15 Harris Circle
15 Harris Circle, North Star, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
1950 sqft
Charming Cape in Thistleberry Farms/Yorktowne - Great rental in the sought after development of Thistleberry Farms with North Star Elementary feeder pattern. This 5 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths property sits on .62 acres with a fenced in yard.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Gender Woods
1 Unit Available
8 Burkwood Drive
8 Burkwood Drive, Brookside, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2050 sqft
Call or Text 302-275-7838 Available For Rent****Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.1Bath, large Colonial is located on a wooded and private lot and just steps from the community recreation area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Meridian Crossing
1 Unit Available
34 GRISSOM DRIVE
34 Grissom Drive, Bear, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2800 sqft
This exquisite three bedroom, two & a half bath home in the highly coveted Meridian Crossing is absolutely flawless.

1 of 18

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
32 STEPHANIE DRIVE
32 Stephanie Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Charming townhome located in the Christiana school district. The well-lit first level of the home consists of spacious living~and dining rooms with hardwood floors, as well as the kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet space and tile flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Newark

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
217 W Franklin Ave
217 West Franklin Avenue, Wilmington Manor, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Charming Cape in Wilmington Manor - Charming cape in convenient Wilmington Manor features wood floors, decorative fireplace in living room, newer eat-in kitchen, partially fenced rear yard with storage shed, full basement with laundry, den on first

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
17 ELIZABETH AVENUE
17 Elizabeth Avenue, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
7302 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has hardwood floors, driveway for off street parking, common area for outdoor entertaining, covered balcony off living room. Eat in kitchen. On site laundry. Close to public transportation, Rt 141, I-95.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
28 Freedom Trail
28 Freedom Trail, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Freshly painted with new carpet and flooring throughout; all updated appliances are included -- this home is ready for you to move into now! This attached two story town home has a great floor plan.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
603 MAGNOLIA COURT
603 Magnolia Street, Kennett Square, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2280 sqft
Luxurious Townhome Rental Opportunity in KSQ Borough! Welcome to Magnolia Place! Available now, this gorgeous town homes will be the "talk of the town".

1 of 7

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
111 TULSK ROAD
111 Tulsk Rd, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
Luxury Rental in Avon Grove School. Model home, end unit, granite, stainless steel, whole house speaker system, tray ceiling, luxury master bath, hardwood floors throughout. What more could you want in this fantastic new community! Deck & Patio.
City Guide for Newark, DE

Delaware, in general, is a small place. So, it’s only natural that Newark be relatively small in size as well. But wow, do they pack a lot of action and amazing apartment rentals into one small space! What these residents (31,000 plus) have in common is their ability to live in a happening small town at an extremely affordable rate. Want to be magically whisked away to Delaware? We’ve got your Newark apartment guide right here.

There is NO shortage of amazing apartments for rent in Newark. In fact, there may actually be so many to choose from that you’ll be glad we helped. Typically, studio apartments start at $585, one bedrooms start at $700, and two bedrooms at $800. Though you’ll can find some fine luxury here, even the more modest apartments come with top notch amenities. Things like a balcony, laundry facilities, swimming pool, private entryway, jogging paths, and utilities included are run of the mill when renting apartments in Newark.

If it’s luxury you are after, apartments like Korman Residential will cost you a bit more, but will include literally everything you could wish for. One bedroom luxury apartments in Newark will cost about $980-$1,400, two bedrooms up to $1,600, and they all offer a view, high ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer, large kitchens, coffee bar, wifi, fireplaces, etc. If you’re still wishing for more, we need to talk.

Moving with just a few personal possessions? No sweat in Newark. Furnished apartments are available all over town. Want to lessen your carbon footprint? Go “green” with a rental at Studio Green, which also features green amenities and yoga! Pet owners can find plenty of pet-friendly apartments for rent in Newark (just expect to pay a deposit upon move-in).

It’s important to get started on your apartment hunt early. Apartments for rent around here tend to go fast, but because of this the market is competitive and communities often run specials/discounts.

No matter your budget or way of life, you will have no trouble finding an apartment in Newark in a fun community. Full of character and a ton of city pride, Newark is just waiting to be your next home. Nab your new apartment in Newark—a small town with a ton of opportunity! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Newark, DE

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newark renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewark 3 BedroomsNewark Apartments with Balcony
Newark Apartments with GarageNewark Apartments with GymNewark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Parking
Newark Apartments with PoolNewark Apartments with Washer-DryerNewark Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewark Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DELancaster, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PABel Air South, MDKing of Prussia, PADover, DE
Edgewood, MDPhoenixville, PAReading, PAAberdeen, MDChester, PAGlassboro, NJPottstown, PABear, DE
Ardmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PABridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DelawareFranklin and Marshall College
Lancaster Bible CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University