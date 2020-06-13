/
84 Apartments for rent in Thorndale, PA📍
Last updated June 12 at 01:10pm
15 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
599 OLD HORSESHOE PIKE
599 Old Horseshoe Pike, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3920 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom on the 2nd floor. New Kitchen, new Carpet and Paint. Electric heat with Central Air Conditioning! One off-street parking space is included. Close to DCCC Downingtown campus. NO LAUNDRY IS AVAILABLE AT THIS BUILDING.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1887 BOULDER DR
1887 Boulder Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2095 sqft
Brand New Townhouse, be the first one to live in, a new town home community perfectly situated between Downingtown and West Chester, Minutes away from Throndale/Paoli Train station with direct trains Philadelphia downtown.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1574 STOUFF ROAD
1574 Stouff Road, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2700 sqft
Masterfully restored 4 bedroom, 3 bath farmhouse on 5.2 acre plot. This home has been meticulously renovated and is ready for its next tenant to make it home and fully appreciate all of the home's modern amenities fused with historic charm.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
13 Units Available
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1095 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
170 Lenora Ln
170 Lenora Lane, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2200 sqft
Charming & Private 4 Bdrm With Garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
7 West 6th Avenue
7 West 6th Avenue, Coatesville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1030 sqft
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below. https://www.compass.property/Self%20Showing/ This Single Family Home at 7 West 6th Avenue, Coatesville PA 19320 Located in City of Coatesville & Coatesville Area School District.
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
617 Belmont Street
617 Belmont Street, Coatesville, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
1900 sqft
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below.
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
341 Charles Street
341 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1456 sqft
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below. https://www.compass.property/Self%20Showing/ This twin home at 341 Charles Street Coatesville, PA 19320 includes a 2 Car Garage.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
410 WASHINGTON AVE
410 Washington Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This remarkable semi-detached twin on the East side of Downingtown is a complete remodel and going to be a fabulous place to call home. Owners are job transferring and renting to one lucky tenant.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
407 HIGHLAND AVE #2
407 Highland Avenue, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Large two bed one bath unit in Downingtown. Plenty of storage, natural light and an updated bathroom are just a few features of this fantastic home. Pictures coming soon and video tour available upon request. No pets.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
361 DONOFRIO DRIVE
361 Donofrio Drive, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1250 sqft
Check out this great rental in Downingtown Borough that is well maintained. Located in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets and updated appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
104 BROOKHAVEN LANE
104 Brookhaven Lane, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
4684 sqft
As upon entering 104 Brookhaven Lane, a large 2-story colonial located in sought after Hopewell sub-division in East Brandywine township, you will notice the many upgrades to this 4,684 sq. ft. home.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
304 JEFFERSON AVENUE
304 Jefferson Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1403 sqft
A must see townhome! This bright and beautiful home offers a modern open floor plan. Watch the Good Neighbor Day fireworks from your own balcony. Walking distance from downtown, great restaurants, parks, trails, shopping, and transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
9 NICKLAUS DRIVE
9 Nicklaus Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Fabulous Applecross Country Club location! Club House, Indoor/Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Miles of Walking & Biking Trails & a 18 hole Nicklaus Designed Golf Course with Restaurant/Bar.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
45 LINCOLN DRIVE
45 Lincoln Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2208 sqft
Beautiful townhouse at Chase at Bell Tavern. Fireplace and cathedral ceiling in the family room with palladium windows that offer lots of natural light. Second floor laundry is located conveniently next to bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
27 LOCKS FARM LANE
27 Locks Farm La, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1906 sqft
Located in the new section of Applecross Country Club, this Adirondack model boasts the features you are looking for! As you enter, you're beckoned further inside by the beautiful wide-plank hardwood floors to the large Chef's kitchen adorned by
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
409 N ORCHARD STREET
409 N Orchard St, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2021 sqft
Visit this home virtually. Copy & Paste this link into your browser --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nusnDVzxKqG - Welcome to 409 N. Orchard Street in the brand new community of East Village located in Downingtown Borough.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
110 AZALEA DR
110 Azalea Way, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2128 sqft
This is an end unit which provides lots of windows for a very bright and cheerful open first floor living space, which encompasses the kitchen with granite counters, gas range and above range microwave....
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1064 WAYNE AVENUE
1064 Wayne Avenue, South Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
35024 sqft
This is a 62+ community . . . . . . Development is known as Hampshire Town Houses on Wayne Avenge off West Chester Road in South Coatesville. This unit is a 1st floor flat.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
778 DORLAN MILL RD
778 Dorlan Mill Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,200
Great Space! Looking for somewhere to keep your treasures? Work on that project? Rehab that antique car? Well this is it! Over 1000 square feet waiting for you! Enhanced with a 12'W x 14"H overhead garage door and (1) "man door" this space offer
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
532 E LINCOLN HIGHWAY
532 East Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Newly painted 3 bedroom apartment in Coatesville! New kitchen and floors. Boasts a walk in cedar closet!!
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1114 WAYNE AVENUE
1114 Wayne Ave, South Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
35024 sqft
2nd floor, 2 bedroom flat in a 55+ community. No pets, no 3rd party leases.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Thorndale, the median rent is $1,167 for a studio, $1,386 for a 1-bedroom, $1,673 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,093 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Thorndale, check out our monthly Thorndale Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Thorndale area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Thorndale from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Lancaster, Norristown, and Newark.
