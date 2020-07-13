Apartment List
/
DE
/
newark
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:01 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Newark, DE with pool

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
$
13 Units Available
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,270
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1005 sqft
Modern designs with spacious floor plans, open living spaces, and private outdoor areas. One and two bedroom apartments. Complex is centrally located and just minutes from the University of Delaware.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
11 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$931
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
936 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
35 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,268
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
$
112 Units Available
Lehigh Flats
650 Lehigh Road, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,074
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
997 sqft
Love coming home to Lehigh Flats! Celebrate where you live by choosing a location that offers convenience to shops, entertainment and employment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
18 Units Available
Thorn Flats
91 Thorn Lane, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,213
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
984 sqft
A life of ease awaits at Thorn Flats Are you looking for luxury apartments in Newark, DE? Thorn Flats offers studios, one and two bedroom apartments with an ideal location and a high-end amenity package.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated March 2 at 02:21pm
2 Units Available
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,103
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
910 sqft
Landscaped grounds feature a picnic area, a pool and laundry. Inside, the apartments have separate dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Just off I-95, the community is minutes from University of Delaware and Christiana Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Brookside Park
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
919 sqft
Community features swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Units offer central A/C, oversized closets and intercom access entry. Located close to several supermarkets and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated May 19 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Buckingham Place Townhomes
25 B Windsor Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,244
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to I-95. Community offers resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and beautifully landscaped grounds. Units include washer and dryer, dishwasher and private entrances.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
3 Units Available
Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features landscaping, pool, and picnic area. Units include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, and cable access. Great location close to the University of Delaware and I-95.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
11 Units Available
Stonegate at Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,192
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park.
Results within 10 miles of Newark
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
19 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$849
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,305
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated May 19 at 12:34pm
34 Units Available
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$856
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
977 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
7 Units Available
Sophia's Place East
2801 Stonebridge Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$974
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1303 sqft
Near Dover Downs and Delaware Park and Beaches. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, private balconies and wall-to-wall carpeting. Pets welcome. Onsite fitness center, pool, tennis courts and play areas. Available furnished.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
12 Units Available
Sophia's Place West
30 Highland Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$994
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1004 sqft
Comfortable apartments feature new kitchens and plush carpeting. Lots of community amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Close to Highway 13 and Wilmington Airport. Shop at Christiana Mall during free time.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Porthcawl Court
108 Porthcawl Court, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
- Popular Warwick model on the golf course, Open floor plan with first floor study, master suite with four piece luxury bath, huge kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area, Full finished walk out basement with fourth bedroom and full bath, two

1 of 70

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
296 OLD KENNETT ROAD
296 Old Kennett Road, Chester County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
5940 sqft
This stunning contemporary is the perfect place to practice social distancing. This 11.2 ac estate offers something for everyone. The focal point of the home is the LR and DR areas which are split by a beautiful twin column, double-sided fireplace.

July 2020 Newark Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Newark Rent Report. Newark rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Newark rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Newark Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Newark Rent Report. Newark rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Newark rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Newark rents increased moderately over the past month

Newark rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Newark stand at $1,158 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,398 for a two-bedroom. This is the ninth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Newark's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Newark, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Philadelphia metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,740; the city has also seen rent growth of 2.6% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,485, while one-bedrooms go for $1,230.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,004; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Newark

    As rents have increased moderately in Newark, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Newark is less affordable for renters.

    • Newark's median two-bedroom rent of $1,398 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Newark's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus also saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Newark than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Newark is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    -0.3%
    Wilmington
    $1,080
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    1.7%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,650
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Newark
    $1,160
    $1,400
    0.3%
    2.2%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0
    0.9%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,000
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    King of Prussia
    $1,230
    $1,490
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    West Chester
    $1,320
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,740
    0.4%
    2.6%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0
    Claymont
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.4%
    3.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    1%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,270
    0.7%
    2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewark 3 BedroomsNewark Apartments with Balcony
    Newark Apartments with GarageNewark Apartments with GymNewark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Parking
    Newark Apartments with PoolNewark Apartments with Washer-DryerNewark Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewark Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DELancaster, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PABel Air South, MDKing of Prussia, PADover, DE
    Edgewood, MDPhoenixville, PAReading, PAAberdeen, MDChester, PAGlassboro, NJPottstown, PABear, DE
    Ardmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PABridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of DelawareFranklin and Marshall College
    Lancaster Bible CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
    Saint Joseph's University