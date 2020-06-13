112 Apartments for rent in New Castle, DE

Apartment List
1 of 7

Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$954
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
20 Units Available
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1022 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,507
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
1 of 20

Last updated May 19 at 12:34pm
34 Units Available
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$856
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
977 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
1 of 23

Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Sophia's Place East
2801 Stonebridge Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$974
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1303 sqft
Near Dover Downs and Delaware Park and Beaches. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, private balconies and wall-to-wall carpeting. Pets welcome. Onsite fitness center, pool, tennis courts and play areas. Available furnished.
1 of 15

Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
12 Units Available
Sophia's Place West
30 Highland Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$994
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1004 sqft
Comfortable apartments feature new kitchens and plush carpeting. Lots of community amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Close to Highway 13 and Wilmington Airport. Shop at Christiana Mall during free time.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
New Castle Historic District
1 Unit Available
6 W 5TH STREET
6 West 5th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
Freshly painted first floor apartment with living room, dining room, fully equipped gourmet kitchen, and 1 bedroom all with hardwood floors. Washer/dryer in unit. Wonderful yard!
Results within 1 mile of New Castle

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
621 Moores Lane
621 Moores Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA for $1300.00 - This is a beautiful newly renovated three bedroom and one bath home located in Castle Hills. This ranch style home features a kitchen with separate dining area and living room.
Results within 5 miles of New Castle
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
8 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1080 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 05:17pm
Delaware Avenue
6 Units Available
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,067
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,305
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,205
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
26 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
201 Marsh Lane
201 Marsh Lane, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$700
1 sqft
Send this listing to your phone for free! Msg: D6V5 To: This is a beautiful furnished room. There is a private entrance with off street parking. Washer and dryer in the unit. High speed internet and all utilities are included.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Browntown
1 Unit Available
207 Stroud st
207 Stroud Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$925
1 sqft
Newly Renovated!!! &#55356;&#57313;br Text (302)332-6645 for info &#55357;&#56549;iP

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Hedgeville
1 Unit Available
609 Maryland Avenue
609 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
This property is only available for self-showings. If you inquire with interest to the property, you will be emailed a link from Rently with instruction on how to see the property on your own. . This newly refreshed 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17 ELIZABETH AVENUE
17 Elizabeth Avenue, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
7302 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has hardwood floors, driveway for off street parking, common area for outdoor entertaining, covered balcony off living room. Eat in kitchen. On site laundry. Close to public transportation, Rt 141, I-95.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Flats
1 Unit Available
2516 W 7th St
2516 West 7th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse in Desirable Neighborhood - Property Id: 300266 A survey must be completed to request a showing. Convenient location in the City: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Christina Landing #1004
105 Christina Landing Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,350
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
105 Christina Landing #1004 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Located on the Wilmington waterfront with great views.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown Brandywine
1 Unit Available
1210 N West St
1210 North West Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1210 N West St Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath town home within walking distance to downtown Wilmington businesses, restaurants and shopping. Conveniently located to I-95.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westmoreland
1 Unit Available
10 corbin ct Unit 1
10 Corbin Ct, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom apt - Property Id: 15991 1 bedroom apartment quiet area move in ready close to public transportation ,no smoking, no pets credit check required 45 dollar application fee call for tour Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
402 W 20th St
402 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 08/16/20 "Well cared for city home" - Property Id: 296221 Well cared city home located on quiet street within blocks from the Wilmington/ Christiana hospital.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
1713 W 4th St 2nd
1713 West 4th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$850
Three bedroom apartment - Property Id: 254857 This beautiful apartment has three bedrooms one living room one bath one kitchen . One step away bus stop, Laundromat, 7-Eleven . restaurant . St.

Median Rent in New Castle

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in New Castle is $1,128, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,362.
Studio
$950
1 Bed
$1,128
2 Beds
$1,362
3+ Beds
$1,704
City GuideNew Castle
"Oh the hills of dear New Castle, and the smiling vales between. When the corn is all in tassel, / and the meadowlands are green. Where the cattle crop the clover, and its breath is in the air. / While the sun is shining over our beloved Delaware." -George B. Hynson, Delaware State Song

New Castle, Delaware is a small community of just over 5,000 people, but it has played a pivotal role throughout history. Established in 1651, New Castle started out as "Fort Casimir," a trading hub for the Dutch West India Company. However, the city's proximity to the Chesapeake Bay and the Delaware River made it a valuable commodity, and it repeatedly changed hands, and names, from Dutch to Swedish to British control until 1674. And that was just the first two decades! New Castle functioned as the center of colonial government until that honor was stolen by Philadelphia. The courthouse spire also serves as the center of the Mason-Dixon Line's Twelve-Mile Circle. As part of the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington Metro Area, New Castle provides access to urban amenities without sacrificing the intimacy and familiarity of a small town.

Renting in New Castle

Like many cities in Delaware, New Castle is an urban area packed into just 3.2 square miles. This means places for rent may be harder to come by, especially in sought-after locales such as Historic New Castle. Since much of New Castle's available land is spoken for, rentals usually come in the form of older buildings rather than new construction. An apartment complex will rarely offer free utilities, but those that do may even throw in free basic cable. Renters may have more luck finding all bills paid apartments with private owners. Landlords aren't exactly hurting for renters, so it'll be easier to find a place if you have solid references and credit, as well as a stable income. If you can, spend a few weeks researching the different areas of the city and get a feel for each one. You may find that you prefer the single-family home rentals in the more moderately-priced Shawtown over a duplex in the downtown district.

Neighborhoods in New Castle

As one of the first cities established in Delaware, New Castle is home to some of the most history-rich neighborhoods in the First State. These communities only encompass a few blocks each, but they all have a distinct feel and plenty to offer. Some of the neighborhoods in New Castle include the following:

Van Dyke Village: The homes in this neighborhood date back to the 1930's. It's bordered by Wilmington Road to the east and backs to Van Dyke Park. Rogers Park and the Broad Dyke Canal are both a short walk away.

Boothhurst: A slice of modern suburbia, this neighborhood just west of Route 9 consists mainly of well-maintained, single-family homes. This area is a newer part of town, with most of the houses going up during the late 1990's.

Historic New Castle: Historic New Castle encompasses most of downtown. With original 18th-century colonials and 19th-century Victorians, you half-expect to spot one of the founding fathers making his way across 3rd Street. This neighborhood contains most of New Castle's entertainment, restaurants, shops and historical landmarks, as well as the premier apartments in New Castle.

Buttonwood: The neighborhood offers more single-family homes than apartments, but there's a good mix of early 20th-century and contemporary architecture.

Shawtown: This neighborhood of row houses lies west of downtown and is where you're likely to find duplexes for rent. It was established in the mid-1800's for the workers of the local steel mill, and it still manages to retain the industrial charm of a bygone era. Ioannoni's Bullroasters on East Basin Road is responsible for a big part of that, with some of the most highly praised cheesesteaks, pork and roast beef sandwiches in the area.

Living in New Castle

Apart from being a history buff's dream, the city is 45 minutes away from Philadelphia, one of the most modern cities in the country. Wilmington, Delaware's largest city, is a mere 15 minutes up the road. Getting out of town is easy because New Castle is surrounded by major roadways, with 295 to the north, 40 to the west and Interstate 95 a bit further on. And, New Castle airport is right next door. Although shopping and entertainment are a bit limited in New Castle, Christiana Mall is in nearby Newark. The New Castle Avenue bus route rolls through the busiest part of town, but residents generally rely on cars and their own two feet to get around.

In town, residents can visit the New Castle farmers' market on Dupont Highway. In addition to meats, cheeses, produce and a variety of Pennsylvania Dutch products, visitors can catch some good deals in the flea market. For a colonial experience, Jessop's Tavern on Delaware Street offers costumed servers, a myriad of different beers, "ye olde" menu selections and homemade ice cream. New Castle's streets are too narrow for racing, but aspiring Ricky Bobbys can still shake and bake at the Mid-Atlantic Grand Prix indoor go-kart track on North Dupont Highway. If you're looking for more relaxed activities, Battery Park on the shores of the Delaware River provides walking trails, beautiful scenery and an antique show in the summer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in New Castle?
In New Castle, the median rent is $950 for a studio, $1,128 for a 1-bedroom, $1,362 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,704 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in New Castle, check out our monthly New Castle Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around New Castle?
Some of the colleges located in the New Castle area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to New Castle?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Castle from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, Newark, and West Chester.

