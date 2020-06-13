112 Apartments for rent in New Castle, DE📍
New Castle, Delaware is a small community of just over 5,000 people, but it has played a pivotal role throughout history. Established in 1651, New Castle started out as "Fort Casimir," a trading hub for the Dutch West India Company. However, the city's proximity to the Chesapeake Bay and the Delaware River made it a valuable commodity, and it repeatedly changed hands, and names, from Dutch to Swedish to British control until 1674. And that was just the first two decades! New Castle functioned as the center of colonial government until that honor was stolen by Philadelphia. The courthouse spire also serves as the center of the Mason-Dixon Line's Twelve-Mile Circle. As part of the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington Metro Area, New Castle provides access to urban amenities without sacrificing the intimacy and familiarity of a small town.
Like many cities in Delaware, New Castle is an urban area packed into just 3.2 square miles. This means places for rent may be harder to come by, especially in sought-after locales such as Historic New Castle. Since much of New Castle's available land is spoken for, rentals usually come in the form of older buildings rather than new construction. An apartment complex will rarely offer free utilities, but those that do may even throw in free basic cable. Renters may have more luck finding all bills paid apartments with private owners. Landlords aren't exactly hurting for renters, so it'll be easier to find a place if you have solid references and credit, as well as a stable income. If you can, spend a few weeks researching the different areas of the city and get a feel for each one. You may find that you prefer the single-family home rentals in the more moderately-priced Shawtown over a duplex in the downtown district.
As one of the first cities established in Delaware, New Castle is home to some of the most history-rich neighborhoods in the First State. These communities only encompass a few blocks each, but they all have a distinct feel and plenty to offer. Some of the neighborhoods in New Castle include the following:
Van Dyke Village: The homes in this neighborhood date back to the 1930's. It's bordered by Wilmington Road to the east and backs to Van Dyke Park. Rogers Park and the Broad Dyke Canal are both a short walk away.
Boothhurst: A slice of modern suburbia, this neighborhood just west of Route 9 consists mainly of well-maintained, single-family homes. This area is a newer part of town, with most of the houses going up during the late 1990's.
Historic New Castle: Historic New Castle encompasses most of downtown. With original 18th-century colonials and 19th-century Victorians, you half-expect to spot one of the founding fathers making his way across 3rd Street. This neighborhood contains most of New Castle's entertainment, restaurants, shops and historical landmarks, as well as the premier apartments in New Castle.
Buttonwood: The neighborhood offers more single-family homes than apartments, but there's a good mix of early 20th-century and contemporary architecture.
Shawtown: This neighborhood of row houses lies west of downtown and is where you're likely to find duplexes for rent. It was established in the mid-1800's for the workers of the local steel mill, and it still manages to retain the industrial charm of a bygone era. Ioannoni's Bullroasters on East Basin Road is responsible for a big part of that, with some of the most highly praised cheesesteaks, pork and roast beef sandwiches in the area.
Apart from being a history buff's dream, the city is 45 minutes away from Philadelphia, one of the most modern cities in the country. Wilmington, Delaware's largest city, is a mere 15 minutes up the road. Getting out of town is easy because New Castle is surrounded by major roadways, with 295 to the north, 40 to the west and Interstate 95 a bit further on. And, New Castle airport is right next door. Although shopping and entertainment are a bit limited in New Castle, Christiana Mall is in nearby Newark. The New Castle Avenue bus route rolls through the busiest part of town, but residents generally rely on cars and their own two feet to get around.
In town, residents can visit the New Castle farmers' market on Dupont Highway. In addition to meats, cheeses, produce and a variety of Pennsylvania Dutch products, visitors can catch some good deals in the flea market. For a colonial experience, Jessop's Tavern on Delaware Street offers costumed servers, a myriad of different beers, "ye olde" menu selections and homemade ice cream. New Castle's streets are too narrow for racing, but aspiring Ricky Bobbys can still shake and bake at the Mid-Atlantic Grand Prix indoor go-kart track on North Dupont Highway. If you're looking for more relaxed activities, Battery Park on the shores of the Delaware River provides walking trails, beautiful scenery and an antique show in the summer.