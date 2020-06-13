112 Apartments for rent in New Castle, DE

Living in New Castle

Apart from being a history buff's dream, the city is 45 minutes away from Philadelphia, one of the most modern cities in the country. Wilmington, Delaware's largest city, is a mere 15 minutes up the road. Getting out of town is easy because New Castle is surrounded by major roadways, with 295 to the north, 40 to the west and Interstate 95 a bit further on. And, New Castle airport is right next door. Although shopping and entertainment are a bit limited in New Castle, Christiana Mall is in nearby Newark. The New Castle Avenue bus route rolls through the busiest part of town, but residents generally rely on cars and their own two feet to get around.

In town, residents can visit the New Castle farmers' market on Dupont Highway. In addition to meats, cheeses, produce and a variety of Pennsylvania Dutch products, visitors can catch some good deals in the flea market. For a colonial experience, Jessop's Tavern on Delaware Street offers costumed servers, a myriad of different beers, "ye olde" menu selections and homemade ice cream. New Castle's streets are too narrow for racing, but aspiring Ricky Bobbys can still shake and bake at the Mid-Atlantic Grand Prix indoor go-kart track on North Dupont Highway. If you're looking for more relaxed activities, Battery Park on the shores of the Delaware River provides walking trails, beautiful scenery and an antique show in the summer.