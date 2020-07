Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar community garden dog park e-payments internet access

At Christina Mill Apartments, we offer the best in contemporary apartment living from amazing amenities to stylishapartment features. Our one and two-bedroom Newark apartments pair modern designs with open living spaces that flowonto private outdoor spaces. Our impressive apartment floor plans create spaces for luxurious living, and provided awelcoming atmosphere for you and your four-legged friend.We are a retreat within the charming town of Newark, yet also centrally located and minutes from the University ofDelaware.