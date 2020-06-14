22 Apartments for rent in Newark, DE with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Newark renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y...
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
9 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
$
7 Units Available
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,420
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1005 sqft
Modern designs with spacious floor plans, open living spaces, and private outdoor areas. One and two bedroom apartments. Complex is centrally located and just minutes from the University of Delaware.
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
12 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$991
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$941
936 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,230
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
35 Units Available
Thorn Flats
91 Thorn Lane, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
984 sqft
A life of ease awaits at Thorn Flats Are you looking for luxury apartments in Newark, DE? Thorn Flats offers studios, one and two bedroom apartments with an ideal location and a high-end amenity package.
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
26 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
$
147 Units Available
Lehigh Flats
650 Lehigh Road, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,074
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
997 sqft
Love coming home to Lehigh Flats! Celebrate where you live by choosing a location that offers convenience to shops, entertainment and employment.
Verified



Last updated March 2 at 02:21pm
$
2 Units Available
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,103
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
910 sqft
Landscaped grounds feature a picnic area, a pool and laundry. Inside, the apartments have separate dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Just off I-95, the community is minutes from University of Delaware and Christiana Medical Center.
Verified



Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
Brookside Park
20 Units Available
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
919 sqft
Community features swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Units offer central A/C, oversized closets and intercom access entry. Located close to several supermarkets and restaurants.
Verified



Last updated May 19 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Buckingham Place Townhomes
25 B Windsor Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,244
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to I-95. Community offers resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and beautifully landscaped grounds. Units include washer and dryer, dishwasher and private entrances.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
13 Units Available
Stonegate at Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,119
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park.
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
6 Units Available
Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,171
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features landscaping, pool, and picnic area. Units include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, and cable access. Great location close to the University of Delaware and I-95.
Results within 5 miles of Newark

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Meridian Crossing
1 Unit Available
34 GRISSOM DRIVE
34 Grissom Drive, Bear, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2800 sqft
This exquisite three bedroom, two & a half bath home in the highly coveted Meridian Crossing is absolutely flawless.
Results within 10 miles of Newark
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
23 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$837
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
880 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
25 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$954
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
$
20 Units Available
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1022 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
Verified



Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,305
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,205
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for
Verified



Last updated May 19 at 12:34pm
34 Units Available
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$856
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
977 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
Verified



Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Sophia's Place East
2801 Stonebridge Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$974
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1303 sqft
Near Dover Downs and Delaware Park and Beaches. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, private balconies and wall-to-wall carpeting. Pets welcome. Onsite fitness center, pool, tennis courts and play areas. Available furnished.
Verified



Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
12 Units Available
Sophia's Place West
30 Highland Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$994
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1004 sqft
Comfortable apartments feature new kitchens and plush carpeting. Lots of community amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Close to Highway 13 and Wilmington Airport. Shop at Christiana Mall during free time.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
603 MAGNOLIA COURT
603 Magnolia Street, Kennett Square, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2280 sqft
Luxurious Townhome Rental Opportunity in KSQ Borough! Welcome to Magnolia Place! Available now, this gorgeous town homes will be the "talk of the town".
City Guide for Newark, DE

Delaware, in general, is a small place. So, it’s only natural that Newark be relatively small in size as well. But wow, do they pack a lot of action and amazing apartment rentals into one small space! What these residents (31,000 plus) have in common is their ability to live in a happening small town at an extremely affordable rate. Want to be magically whisked away to Delaware? We’ve got your Newark apartment guide right here.

There is NO shortage of amazing apartments for rent in Newark. In fact, there may actually be so many to choose from that you’ll be glad we helped. Typically, studio apartments start at $585, one bedrooms start at $700, and two bedrooms at $800. Though you’ll can find some fine luxury here, even the more modest apartments come with top notch amenities. Things like a balcony, laundry facilities, swimming pool, private entryway, jogging paths, and utilities included are run of the mill when renting apartments in Newark.

If it’s luxury you are after, apartments like Korman Residential will cost you a bit more, but will include literally everything you could wish for. One bedroom luxury apartments in Newark will cost about $980-$1,400, two bedrooms up to $1,600, and they all offer a view, high ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer, large kitchens, coffee bar, wifi, fireplaces, etc. If you’re still wishing for more, we need to talk.

Moving with just a few personal possessions? No sweat in Newark. Furnished apartments are available all over town. Want to lessen your carbon footprint? Go “green” with a rental at Studio Green, which also features green amenities and yoga! Pet owners can find plenty of pet-friendly apartments for rent in Newark (just expect to pay a deposit upon move-in).

It’s important to get started on your apartment hunt early. Apartments for rent around here tend to go fast, but because of this the market is competitive and communities often run specials/discounts.

No matter your budget or way of life, you will have no trouble finding an apartment in Newark in a fun community. Full of character and a ton of city pride, Newark is just waiting to be your next home. Nab your new apartment in Newark—a small town with a ton of opportunity! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Newark, DE

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Newark renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

