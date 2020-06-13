/
kennett square
48 Apartments for rent in Kennett Square, PA📍
306 WALNUT COURT WAY
306 Walnut Court Way, Kennett Square, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
874 sqft
You MUST be 55 yeas of age or older to rent this 2nd floor unit, 2 bedroom apartment in a lovely 55+ community, conveniently located in the Borough of Kennett Square.
403 Mulberry Street
403 West Mulberry Street, Kennett Square, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
782 sqft
This apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood in historic Kennett Square near downtown, surrounded by restaurants, shops, bars, 5-minute walk to Victory Brewing.
603 MAGNOLIA COURT
603 Magnolia Street, Kennett Square, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2280 sqft
Luxurious Townhome Rental Opportunity in KSQ Borough! Welcome to Magnolia Place! Available now, this gorgeous town homes will be the "talk of the town".
Results within 5 miles of Kennett Square
60 Balmoral
60 Balmoral Drive, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
60 Balmoral Available 08/01/20 - Great location close to Wilmington and West Chester. This home is one of the largest twin models in the neighborhood situated on a great lot.
108 Porthcawl Court
108 Porthcawl Court, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
4222 sqft
- Popular Warwick model on the golf course, Open floor plan with first floor study, master suite with four piece luxury bath, huge kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area, Full finished walk out basement with fourth bedroom and full bath, two
1758 BRACKENVILLE ROAD
1758 Brackenville Road, Hockessin, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1675 sqft
Main house features separate living rm & dinning rm. Large family room full updated kitchen w/ pantry includes stainless steel appliances, garnets counter tops. , finished room in basement. Nice deck off family rm over looking coi pond.
151 GUN CLUB RD
151 Gun Club Rd, Hockessin, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom farm house in the heart of Yorklyn. Tenant has the option of leasing 4 stalls in an immaculately maintained barn for the equestrian needs of the tenant.
Results within 10 miles of Kennett Square
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$821
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
880 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$991
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$941
936 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,230
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,103
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
910 sqft
Landscaped grounds feature a picnic area, a pool and laundry. Inside, the apartments have separate dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Just off I-95, the community is minutes from University of Delaware and Christiana Medical Center.
2128 GRAFTON RD Unit 26
2128 Grafton Dr, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
820 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This oversized 2BR unit features a wrap around kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living space, massive bedroom, and
15 Harris Circle
15 Harris Circle, North Star, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
1950 sqft
Charming Cape in Thistleberry Farms/Yorktowne - Great rental in the sought after development of Thistleberry Farms with North Star Elementary feeder pattern. This 5 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths property sits on .62 acres with a fenced in yard.
2251 MELSON RD Unit C28
2251 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
995 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! One of the most favorable units in the entire community, this 1BR unit features a large living space, galley style kitchen, private
2126 GRAFTON RD Unit 30
2126 Grafton Dr, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,025
690 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Do not miss your opportunity to see this spacious 1BR/1BA apartment.
2201 MELSON RD Unit H86
2201 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This 2BR/2BA apartment features a spacious living area, galley style kitchen with high end finishes, a private outdoor space, and
Westmoreland
10 corbin ct Unit 1
10 Corbin Ct, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom apt - Property Id: 15991 1 bedroom apartment quiet area move in ready close to public transportation ,no smoking, no pets credit check required 45 dollar application fee call for tour Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
0000
0000 White Oak Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Beautiful Fully Renovated - Property Id: 270348 NEW NEW NEW!!!!!!!!!! Hot hot property coming soon Location by The Fawcet Plan Beautiful renovated home, could be yours.
17 ELIZABETH AVENUE
17 Elizabeth Avenue, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
7302 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has hardwood floors, driveway for off street parking, common area for outdoor entertaining, covered balcony off living room. Eat in kitchen. On site laundry. Close to public transportation, Rt 141, I-95.
438 W CHESTNUT STREET
438 West Chestnut Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhome in West Chester Borough! Features: 3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, Newer kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking.
514 SPRING GROVE LANE
514 Spring Grove Lane, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Available now. Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor apartment in an Historic Farmhouse. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms in this very spacious apartment. Wood flooring, carpet, ceramic tile and vinyl tile......
316 W Chestnut St - 1
316 W Chestnut St, West Chester, PA
Studio
$800
250 sqft
WEST CHESTER EFFICIENCY APT 316 W. CHESTNUT ST, 1ST FLOOR, AVAILABLE: JUNE 1st 2020 RENT: $800 PER MONTH TO MOVE IN: 1ST AND LAST MONTH'S RENT, PLUS SECURITY DEPOSIT Tenant pays electric, gas heat/hot water, cable/internet.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Kennett Square rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,770.
Some of the colleges located in the Kennett Square area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and University of Delaware. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kennett Square from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, Newark, and West Chester.