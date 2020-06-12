29 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newark, DE

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
12 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1071 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
27 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
Brookside Park
20 Units Available
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr, Newark, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1125 sqft
Community features swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Units offer central A/C, oversized closets and intercom access entry. Located close to several supermarkets and restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
92 W Park Place
92 West Park Place, Newark, DE
92 W Park Place Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home in Newark! Available July 1! - Welcome to this very spacious home on the corner of Townsend Street and W Park Place in Newark! Off street parking is available along with a private driveway for at

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
21 E Cleveland Ave
21 East Cleveland Avenue, Newark, DE
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 SCHOOL YEAR newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD PERFECT location, 4 bedroom house with 2nd floor balcony overlooking Cleveland Ave. great for people watching.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
8 Thompson Cir
8 Thompson Circle, Newark, DE
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD 4 bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with all major appliances. Washer, Dryer and dishwasher. 2 Off Street parking & 2 On Street, near a park, shopping, grocery and restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Abbotsford
1 Unit Available
207 KINROSS DR
207 Kinross Drive, Newark, DE
Incredible rental in Abbotsford. The split level home has been updated with new flooring in the lower level and updated 1/2 bath. The home is conveniently located near Newark, I-95 and other major highways.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
67 MADISON DRIVE
67 Madison Drive, Newark, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1125 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 67 MADISON DRIVE in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Oaklands
1 Unit Available
217 CHELTENHAM ROAD
217 Cheltenham Road, Newark, DE
Beautiful 2 story home on quiet street. This home has a 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub, double sinks & glass shower stall.

1 of 1

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
24 Annabelle Street
24 Annabelle Street, Newark, DE
24 Annabelle Street, Newark, DE 19711 - Recently renovated 4 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex in convenient location to the University of Delaware and Main Street Newark.
Results within 5 miles of Newark

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
0000
0000 White Oak Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Beautiful Fully Renovated - Property Id: 270348 NEW NEW NEW!!!!!!!!!! Hot hot property coming soon Location by The Fawcet Plan Beautiful renovated home, could be yours.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Harris Circle
15 Harris Circle, North Star, DE
Charming Cape in Thistleberry Farms/Yorktowne - Great rental in the sought after development of Thistleberry Farms with North Star Elementary feeder pattern. This 5 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths property sits on .62 acres with a fenced in yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Becks Woods
1 Unit Available
116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE
116 Lake Arrowhead Circle, Bear, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1275 sqft
Welcome to 116 Lake Arrowhead Circle in Becks Wood! This home is available on August 1, 2020.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
102 Edward Lee Ct
102 Edward Lee Court, Brookside, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath End-unit townhouse. This home is perfectly located just crawling distance from Barclays, and 5 mins from Bank of America, I-95 and Christiana Hosp.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Gender Woods
1 Unit Available
8 Burkwood Drive
8 Burkwood Drive, Brookside, DE
Call or Text 302-275-7838 Available For Rent****Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.1Bath, large Colonial is located on a wooded and private lot and just steps from the community recreation area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Meridian Crossing
1 Unit Available
34 GRISSOM DRIVE
34 Grissom Drive, Bear, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2800 sqft
This exquisite three bedroom, two & a half bath home in the highly coveted Meridian Crossing is absolutely flawless.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
242 SHAI CIRCLE
242 Shai Circle, Glasgow, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1525 sqft
Great end-unit town house in Springwood available for rent! This 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Limestone Hills
1 Unit Available
227 CAYMAN CT
227 Cayman Court, Pike Creek, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Perfect location and condition this popular North Pointe town-home is move in ready. Three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and two full baths on the second floor. Enter to the great room on the first floor with new floors and high ceilings.

1 of 18

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
32 STEPHANIE DRIVE
32 Stephanie Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Charming townhome located in the Christiana school district. The well-lit first level of the home consists of spacious living~and dining rooms with hardwood floors, as well as the kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet space and tile flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Newark
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
20 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
880 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated May 19 at 12:34pm
34 Units Available
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1200 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Sophia's Place East
2801 Stonebridge Blvd, New Castle, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1303 sqft
Near Dover Downs and Delaware Park and Beaches. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, private balconies and wall-to-wall carpeting. Pets welcome. Onsite fitness center, pool, tennis courts and play areas. Available furnished.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Marsh Ln
203 Marsh Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Adorable 3 bd Cottage on nice street - Charming colonial in quiet forest Brook Glen. 1st floor comprises of the kitchen, formal dining room, living room, master bedroom and bathroom.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Porthcawl Court
108 Porthcawl Court, Chester County, PA
- Popular Warwick model on the golf course, Open floor plan with first floor study, master suite with four piece luxury bath, huge kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area, Full finished walk out basement with fourth bedroom and full bath, two

June 2020 Newark Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Newark Rent Report. Newark rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Newark rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Newark rents increased moderately over the past month

Newark rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up moderately by 3.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Newark stand at $1,155 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,394 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Newark's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Newark, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Philadelphia metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,734; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,497, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,005; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Newark

    As rents have increased moderately in Newark, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Newark is less affordable for renters.

    • Newark's median two-bedroom rent of $1,394 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% rise in Newark.
    • While Newark's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Newark than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Newark is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    0.1%
    Wilmington
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,640
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    0
    0.9%
    Newark
    $1,150
    $1,390
    0.3%
    3.3%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    King of Prussia
    $1,240
    $1,500
    -0.3%
    -1.4%
    West Chester
    $1,330
    $1,600
    0
    -0.1%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,730
    0.4%
    2.7%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0
    0.3%
    Claymont
    $1,080
    $1,310
    0.5%
    5.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    4.4%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,260
    0.2%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

