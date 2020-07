Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill car wash area coffee bar internet access

The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes. Enjoy the use of the newly upgraded clubhouse showcasing a new business and fitness center or play a set on our newly resurfaced tennis court. Here everything you want in an apartment comes together - a convenient location, spacious kitchens and private patios or balconies.