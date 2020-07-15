Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:44 AM
29 Apartments For Rent Near WCU
Last updated July 15 at 12:11 PM
57 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
20 Units Available
Sharples Works
300 E Evans St, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1020 sqft
Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Chester. Units with numerous floorplans featuring stainless steel appliances, subway tile surrounds, and wood-grain flooring. Covered parking.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
22 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, balconies and granite countertops. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, courtyard and covered parking. Located close to Route 202 and downtown dining and shops.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
$
17 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 12:03 PM
27 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
10 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
2 Units Available
The Edge West Chester
230 E Rosedale Ave, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,077
1032 sqft
The Edge residents benefit from a full array of features designed to create a comfortable, fun yet productive student housing community.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
890 S MATLACK STREET
890 South Matlack Street, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located in suburban Philadelphia, with easy access to Rt. 202, The Pointe at West Chester has everything you would expect in luxury living.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
146 Justin Drive
146 Justin Drive, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1593 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Borough of West Chester! Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1
310 W Lafayette St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Available Immediately in the highly desirable West Chester Borough! Bright and updated first floor apartment on a tree lined street with private entrance, rear porch and off-street parking. Spacious layout with beautiful hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1636 South Coventry Lane
1636 Coventry Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1580 sqft
Welcome home to this 1,580 square foot Brick Town Home located in Coventry Village in Westtown Township. This large town home includes 3 Bedrooms with 2.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
1000 SKILES BOULEVARD
1000 Skiles Boulevard, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1394 sqft
Jefferson at Westtown is an apartment community situated on fifty beautifully wooded acres in historic Chester County in West Chester, Pennsylvania. We offer spacious apartment homes in seven unique floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
706 S NEW STREET
706 South New Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
As you walk up to the home, you are greeted by a beautiful front lawn, and a great scenery. Inside there are hardwood floors throughout the home. The bedrooms come with storage space, ceiling fans, and are fully carpeted.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
430 S MATLACK ST
430 South Matlack Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Not a College Student rental Only 1 full-time student can reside here. 1ST Month is free for those that begin lease by July 15th, 2020! Walking distance to town. Lg 3 story Brick Single 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 4+ car off street parking.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
301 S ADAMS ST
301 South Adams Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Custom New Construction End-Townhome in the borough of West Chester. The finished photos are of the model @ 309 S Adams St. Jaramillo Capital LLC. Superior construction not like the typical large name builder.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
106 S CHURCH ST #3-5
106 S Church St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Deposits waived for well qualified tenants. Walking distance to Town. All 3 units under renovation. Earliest target date is July 20, 2020. 2 units will be 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. 1 of these 2 units can have an open screen rear porch.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
31 South Walnut Street - 2
31 South Walnut Street, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
Live in a quaint and historic one bedroom apartment in the heart of the Borough of West Chester.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
309 S MATLACK STREET
309 South Matlack Street, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Completely renovated, spacious 2 bed 1 bath townhome, with lots of living space, large eat in kitchen, new central AC, gas heat, laundry in unit, great central location just 2 blocks from town center and all the amenities West Chester Borough has
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
710 S BRANDYWINE STREET
710 South Brandywine Street, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1612 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent in West Chester Borough! 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, living room, dining room with sliders to a large deck, kitchen with plenty of counter space, finished basement with sliders to a patio and backyard, 1 car garage.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
138 W MARKET STREET
138 West Market Street, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
STUDENT RENTAL. 3 bedrooms. One Full Bath. One Powder Room. Work currently being done to convert huge storage room into a study. Occupancy allowed - 4. No Smoking. No Pets. No Laundry. Huge living room with one sofa and one love seat.
Last updated April 23 at 10:42 PM
1 Unit Available
447 N WALNUT STREET
447 North Walnut Street, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3222 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this immaculate one bedroom one bath apartment located in downtown West Chester.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
339 W MINER STREET
339 West Miner Street, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
2684 sqft
Come see this cozy one bedroom one bath apartment in the heart of West Chester! Convenient access to all major roadways and downtown restaurants and shopping. Beautiful new kitchen cabinets and granite countertops are featured in this unit.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
410 W MINER STREET
410 West Miner Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1140 sqft
Come see this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit in the heart of West Chester! Everything in this unit has been re imagined from the brand new kitchen cabinets to the refinished hardwood floors through out! Open concept floor plan with a
