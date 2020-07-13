Apartment List
/
DE
/
newark
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Newark, DE with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newark apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
13 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$959
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
35 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,268
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
$
13 Units Available
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,270
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1005 sqft
Modern designs with spacious floor plans, open living spaces, and private outdoor areas. One and two bedroom apartments. Complex is centrally located and just minutes from the University of Delaware.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
12 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$931
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
936 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
$
112 Units Available
Lehigh Flats
650 Lehigh Road, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,074
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
997 sqft
Love coming home to Lehigh Flats! Celebrate where you live by choosing a location that offers convenience to shops, entertainment and employment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
18 Units Available
Thorn Flats
91 Thorn Lane, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,213
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
984 sqft
A life of ease awaits at Thorn Flats Are you looking for luxury apartments in Newark, DE? Thorn Flats offers studios, one and two bedroom apartments with an ideal location and a high-end amenity package.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
21 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated March 2 at 02:21pm
2 Units Available
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,103
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
910 sqft
Landscaped grounds feature a picnic area, a pool and laundry. Inside, the apartments have separate dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Just off I-95, the community is minutes from University of Delaware and Christiana Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Brookside Park
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
919 sqft
Community features swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Units offer central A/C, oversized closets and intercom access entry. Located close to several supermarkets and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated May 19 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Buckingham Place Townhomes
25 B Windsor Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,244
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to I-95. Community offers resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and beautifully landscaped grounds. Units include washer and dryer, dishwasher and private entrances.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oaklands
217 Cheltenham Road
217 Cheltenham Road, Newark, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3200 sqft
West Newark - Oaklands - Beautiful 2 story home on quiet street. This home has a 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub, double sinks & glass shower stall.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
49 CHURCH STREET
49 Church Street, Newark, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Nice ranch home on a short dead end street right on the University of Delaware campus. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, unfinished basement, rear porch and front open porch. Off-street parking for 3 cars.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Thompson Cir
8 Thompson Circle, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD 4 bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with all major appliances. Washer, Dryer and dishwasher. 2 Off Street parking & 2 On Street, near a park, shopping, grocery and restaurants.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
21 E Cleveland Ave
21 East Cleveland Avenue, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 SCHOOL YEAR newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD PERFECT location, 4 bedroom house with 2nd floor balcony overlooking Cleveland Ave. great for people watching.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Abbotsford
207 KINROSS DR
207 Kinross Drive, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Incredible rental in Abbotsford. The split level home has been updated with new flooring in the lower level and updated 1/2 bath. The home is conveniently located near Newark, I-95 and other major highways.

1 of 1

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
24 Annabelle Street
24 Annabelle Street, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
24 Annabelle Street, Newark, DE 19711 - Recently renovated 4 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex in convenient location to the University of Delaware and Main Street Newark.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
3 Units Available
Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features landscaping, pool, and picnic area. Units include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, and cable access. Great location close to the University of Delaware and I-95.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
11 Units Available
Stonegate at Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,192
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park.
Results within 5 miles of Newark

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
119 FORSYTHIA DRIVE
119 Forsythia Drive, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2465 sqft
Great home available in Meadowood! Red Clay School District! You enter this home on the lowest level which features a family room with fireplace, one bedroom, and the powder room.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
505 CORIANDER CT
505 Coriander Court, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Located in the tucked-away and popular community of Calvarese Farms, facing east, this one of a kind home offers many of the features demanded by today's buyer for a modern and tranquil living.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Edward Lee Ct
102 Edward Lee Court, Brookside, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath End-unit townhouse. This home is perfectly located just crawling distance from Barclays, and 5 mins from Bank of America, I-95 and Christiana Hosp.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Gender Woods
8 Burkwood Drive
8 Burkwood Drive, Brookside, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2050 sqft
Call or Text 302-275-7838 Available For Rent****Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.1Bath, large Colonial is located on a wooded and private lot and just steps from the community recreation area.

1 of 18

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
32 STEPHANIE DRIVE
32 Stephanie Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Charming townhome located in the Christiana school district. The well-lit first level of the home consists of spacious living~and dining rooms with hardwood floors, as well as the kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet space and tile flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Newark
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
19 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$849
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
City Guide for Newark, DE

Delaware, in general, is a small place. So, it’s only natural that Newark be relatively small in size as well. But wow, do they pack a lot of action and amazing apartment rentals into one small space! What these residents (31,000 plus) have in common is their ability to live in a happening small town at an extremely affordable rate. Want to be magically whisked away to Delaware? We’ve got your Newark apartment guide right here.

There is NO shortage of amazing apartments for rent in Newark. In fact, there may actually be so many to choose from that you’ll be glad we helped. Typically, studio apartments start at $585, one bedrooms start at $700, and two bedrooms at $800. Though you’ll can find some fine luxury here, even the more modest apartments come with top notch amenities. Things like a balcony, laundry facilities, swimming pool, private entryway, jogging paths, and utilities included are run of the mill when renting apartments in Newark.

If it’s luxury you are after, apartments like Korman Residential will cost you a bit more, but will include literally everything you could wish for. One bedroom luxury apartments in Newark will cost about $980-$1,400, two bedrooms up to $1,600, and they all offer a view, high ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer, large kitchens, coffee bar, wifi, fireplaces, etc. If you’re still wishing for more, we need to talk.

Moving with just a few personal possessions? No sweat in Newark. Furnished apartments are available all over town. Want to lessen your carbon footprint? Go “green” with a rental at Studio Green, which also features green amenities and yoga! Pet owners can find plenty of pet-friendly apartments for rent in Newark (just expect to pay a deposit upon move-in).

It’s important to get started on your apartment hunt early. Apartments for rent around here tend to go fast, but because of this the market is competitive and communities often run specials/discounts.

No matter your budget or way of life, you will have no trouble finding an apartment in Newark in a fun community. Full of character and a ton of city pride, Newark is just waiting to be your next home. Nab your new apartment in Newark—a small town with a ton of opportunity! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Newark, DE

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newark apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewark 3 BedroomsNewark Apartments with Balcony
Newark Apartments with GarageNewark Apartments with GymNewark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Parking
Newark Apartments with PoolNewark Apartments with Washer-DryerNewark Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewark Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DELancaster, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PABel Air South, MDKing of Prussia, PADover, DE
Edgewood, MDPhoenixville, PAReading, PAAberdeen, MDChester, PAGlassboro, NJPottstown, PABear, DE
Ardmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PABridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DelawareFranklin and Marshall College
Lancaster Bible CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University