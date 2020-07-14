All apartments in Westport
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:27 AM

7 Whitney Street Extension

7 Whitney Street Ext · (877) 222-0621
Location

7 Whitney Street Ext, Westport, CT 06880

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,990

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Central Westport 3BR, 2Bath Townhouse. Bright and sunny 1100 sq ft with fresh paint and new hardwood floors. Spacious and clean with generous closets.
Front loading Washer & Dryer. Master bedroom has high ceiling and en suite bathroom. Reserved parking, private fenced flagstone patio, and front porch.
Free trash removal and snow removal. Carpets professionally cleaned. Near Compo Shopping Center with Trader Joes, banks, restaurants, pizza, deli, dry cleaning, salons, and short stroll to Windslow Park. Attentive and caring Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Whitney Street Extension have any available units?
7 Whitney Street Extension has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Whitney Street Extension have?
Some of 7 Whitney Street Extension's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Whitney Street Extension currently offering any rent specials?
7 Whitney Street Extension is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Whitney Street Extension pet-friendly?
No, 7 Whitney Street Extension is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 7 Whitney Street Extension offer parking?
Yes, 7 Whitney Street Extension offers parking.
Does 7 Whitney Street Extension have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Whitney Street Extension offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Whitney Street Extension have a pool?
No, 7 Whitney Street Extension does not have a pool.
Does 7 Whitney Street Extension have accessible units?
No, 7 Whitney Street Extension does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Whitney Street Extension have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Whitney Street Extension has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Whitney Street Extension have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Whitney Street Extension does not have units with air conditioning.
