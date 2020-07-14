7 Whitney Street Extension

Amenities
Central Westport 3BR, 2Bath Townhouse. Bright and sunny 1100 sq ft with fresh paint and new hardwood floors. Spacious and clean with generous closets.
Front loading Washer & Dryer. Master bedroom has high ceiling and en suite bathroom. Reserved parking, private fenced flagstone patio, and front porch.
Free trash removal and snow removal. Carpets professionally cleaned. Near Compo Shopping Center with Trader Joes, banks, restaurants, pizza, deli, dry cleaning, salons, and short stroll to Windslow Park. Attentive and caring Landlord.