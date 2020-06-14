/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:51 PM
54 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westport, CT
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
33 Elm Street
33 Elm Street, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$4,250
823 sqft
This modern residence is located in the center of downtown Westport. Ideally situated in the heart of it all, this location is conveniently situated near dining, shopping, and entertainment.
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
5 Church Lane
5 Church Ln, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$6,375
1161 sqft
~HIGH END LIVING~ This home is located in the "Golden Triangle" of downtown Westport. Bedford Square is a unique multi-purpose destination that includes premier residences, beautiful public areas, high-end retail and dining.
1 of 40
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
1 Unit Available
227 Hillspoint Road
227 Hillspoint Road, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$14,000
1436 sqft
Available for April only- $4800 per week or $18,000 for the month of April- Completed in January 2018, this fresh Beach House has an ideal location on Westport’s Old Mill Beach overlooking Compo Cove.
Results within 1 mile of Westport
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Norwalk
11 Units Available
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,894
850 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Wolfpit
2 Units Available
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.
Results within 5 miles of Westport
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Central Norwalk
24 Units Available
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,925
896 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central Norwalk
30 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,780
942 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
$
7 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Central Norwalk
11 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,096
1065 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Flax Hill
1 Unit Available
186 Bouton Street
186 Bouton Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated - Property Id: 61973 1 bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, private entrance, parking and utilities included (heat and electricity). Washer and dryer available for an additional rent of $25. $1300.00 per month.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Black Rock
2 Units Available
2916 Fairfield Ave
2916 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
Super cool one bedroom apartment featuring hard wood floors, gas stove, granite counters and stainless steel sink, subway tile back splash & Kraftsmaid cabinets. In- unit stacked washer/dryer. Highly efficient on-demand, gas heat and hot water.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
33 North Water Street
33 North Water Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,450
896 sqft
Don't miss this great opportunity to rent in the premiere condo building in the heart of SoNo.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
7 Saint John Street
7 St John Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
WELCOME TO EAST NORWALK! ELECTRIC + WIFI INTERNET INCLUDED! PET FRIENDLY! Updated one bedroom unit that includes everything you would need. Unit includes 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, living room and kitchen & MORE.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
50 Water Street
50 Water Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1200 sqft
Live in SoNo with views of the sound, spacious 1 bedroom loft, new carpet, new appliances and countertops to be installed, lots of closet space, balcony off living room with grill and water views, walk to The SoNo Collection Mall, restaurants,
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Springhill
1 Unit Available
15 Clarmore Drive
15 Clarmore Drive, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
555 sqft
Light filled, spacious 1 bed, 1 bath unit with new carpeting throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
35 Fairfield Avenue
35 Fairfield Avenue, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
582 sqft
Welcome to The Mews, this lovely one bedroom condo features a recently renovated bathroom, newer hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances and newer carpet in bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
149 Water Street
149 Water Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,300
739 sqft
Stunning and Spacious furnished one bedroom, one and a half bath condo in the heart of SONO.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
266 East Avenue
266 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1800 sqft
Bright and spacious 1 bedroom apartment with eat in kitchen. Walking distance to Vets Park, close to train and I95. Must have good credit, no pets.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
134 Washington Street
134 Washington Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
811 sqft
Light-filled and sophisticated in the heart of SoNo with WATER VIEWS from your own deck! The apartment features rich brown hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows (with remote-controlled blinds) which allow an abundance of beautiful natural light.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
Old Danbury Road
31 Old Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
847 sqft
And the living is easy! This one bedroom apartment features granite counters, full size laundry, an open floor plan, generous closets and so much more! The spacious kitchen and living room/dining room are perfect for relaxing and entertaining.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Wilton Avenue
1 Unit Available
25 Grand Street
25 Grand Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
663 sqft
Manhattan style Loft Unit offering Kitchen, Living Room, 1 Bedroom and 1 1/2 Bathrooms. Secure building with own exercise room. Complex is only minutes away from I-95/Merritt Parkway, train, restaurants, shops and much more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
65 Churchill Street
65 Churchill St, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Charming Apartment, Cozy Comfort, Updated Mint Condition.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
329 Good Hill Road
329 Good Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
The Quintessential Apartment in The Woods. Tranquil and Scenic. Washer/Dryer in Home and Off Street Parking...Way off the Street! Cathedral Ceiling in Living Space, Nice Size Walk in Closet and Super Duper Clean.
Similar Pages
Westport 1 BedroomsWestport 2 BedroomsWestport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestport 3 BedroomsWestport Apartments with Balcony
Westport Apartments with GarageWestport Apartments with GymWestport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestport Apartments with ParkingWestport Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CT
Trumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYHauppauge, NYSt. James, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYOyster Bay, NYPort Jefferson, NY