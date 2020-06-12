/
3 bedroom apartments
91 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westport, CT
Greens Farms
66 Compo Mill Cove
66 Compo Mill Cove, Westport, CT
You will feel transported as you step on to the island and enter this fully designer fully-furnished, newly renovated and expanded, stunning open floor plan with over 4,000 sq/ft directly on the beach in Compo Mill Cove island.
Old Hill
83 Kings Highway North
83 Kings Highway North, Westport, CT
Enjoy all that Westport has to offer from this beautiful colonial behind a white picket fence in prestigious Old Hill. Great flow, open and sun filled. Functional living space inside and out. Spotless. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths.
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
96 Valley Road
96 Valley Road, Westport, CT
*** Available 7/7 - 8/4 *** The absolute dream property for spending the summer in Westport! Jus a mile away to Compo Beach, Longshore Club and close to town.
27 Juniper Road
27 Juniper Road, Westport, CT
Welcome to your summer getaway -- a picture-perfect home on a popular, quiet street walkable to downtown Westport. This beautifully appointed home boasts an open floor plan with a stunning kitchen as its focal point.
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
32 Edgewater Hillside
32 Edgewater Hillside, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
3236 sqft
Your opportunity to live on the water in this secluded community, yet close to all the essentials. This .49 acre idylic waterside retreat boasts epic views of the 83-acre expansive tidal waters of the Sherwood Mill Pond.
5 Michele Lane
5 Michele Lane, Westport, CT
Luxury Lease Available JULY, AUGUST & SEPTEMBER - Utilities Included. Fully furnished & stocked w/household essentials from teacups to towels, pots to pillows.
Saugatuck
9 Cockenoe Drive
9 Cockenoe Drive, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1800 sqft
One of a kind vacation spot with private beach and truly panoramic water views of the Westport & Norwalk Islands. Light & bright contemporary Ranch with cathedral ceilings in the Great Rm with 3 glass sliders to deck.
30 High Point Road
30 High Point Road, Westport, CT
Major refresh underway, finishing up the weekend of June 6! 4-bedroom colonial on one of Westport's most popular cul de sacs! Spacious newer kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances opens to vast stone patio overlooking private grounds.
Saugatuck
24 Canal Road
24 Canal Road, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
2534 sqft
Come enjoy the Month of July/August in this beautiful three bedrooms and three full baths home within walking distance to Canal Beach. The home located close to trendy downtown Saugatuck and easy commute to transportation and town amenities.
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
19 Soundview Drive
19 Soundview Drive, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming home with incredible water views. Walk across the street to the beach! Summer rental could be extended for a longer term for additional price. Enjoy a gorgeous view and walkable neighborhood all year long.
8 Lone Pine Lane
8 Lone Pine Lane, Westport, CT
It's all about your premier "in town" Westport location at 8 Lone Pine Lane. Take a stroll into town for great shopping and fantastic restaurants, and all Westport center has to offer. The train station and Compo Beach are only 5-minutes away.
Results within 1 mile of Westport
100 Beagling Hill Circle
100 Beagling Hill Circle, Fairfield County, CT
1 year furnished rental. Stunning high-style Georgian colonial located within a private gated community with county club amenities. This gracious home is inviting and elegant.
Results within 5 miles of Westport
Verified
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1557 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,806
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Springhill
21 Leuvine Street
21 Leuvine Street, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
A very bright and newly updated 1st floor house for rent (Unit B). This unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom (all located on the 1st floor) and 3/4 bathroom "stand up shower"(main floor) with gorgeous wood flooring throughout the house.
99 Baldwin Ter
99 Baldwin Terrace, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
Walk to beach in desirably Fairfield Beach area... great school system.
51 Short Hill Lane
51 Short Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT
Beautiful short-term or long term furnished 2019 renovated home in the beach community of Fairfield, CT. Open floor plan with modern amenities in a fantastic, central location. 4/5 bedroom rooms, 3.5 baths is designed for todays life style.
Rowayton
31 Bluff Avenue
31 Bluff Avenue, Norwalk, CT
ROWAYTON DIRECT WATERFRONT...This home is ideally located on coveted Bluff Avenue on over a half an acre of direct waterfront on LI Sound w/your own private beach.
1510 Fairfield Beach Road
1510 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield County, CT
This wonderful beach house offers water views from every room - sunrise to sunset. Situated on Pine Creek, relax and enjoy the gentle breezes provided by cross winds of the sound and the creek.
Rowayton
3 Bittersweet Trail
3 Bittersweet Trail, Norwalk, CT
Summer rental starting as early as June 15th through August 31st. Beautifully furnished home with lots of space to live and entertain. Very private backyard.
2101 Fairfield Beach Road
2101 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield County, CT
Live the dream! Stunning Long Island Sound direct waterfront NEW construction on a prime stretch of Fairfield Beach Road with jaw-dropping 180-degree views from every room.
Springhill
40 Ferris Avenue
40 Ferris Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
2178 sqft
Convenience & space abound in this truly special townhouse. 3 bedrooms - 3.5 baths along w/ an open main level & gourmet kitchen. The breakfast bar allows for additional seating plus 1/2 bath on this level.
Woodward Avenue
78 Woodward Avenue
78 Woodward Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1150 sqft
Convenient location at South Norwalk. 3 bedrooms apartment on the 2nd floor. Washer and Dryer in the unit. 2 Parking reserved. Just painted. Near water, shopping, public transportation, Sono entertainment .
Rowayton
29 Pine Point Road
29 Pine Point Road, Norwalk, CT
This custom-built beach home in the Pine Point Association was built by Fox Hill Builders with fun, privacy & the casual Rowayton lifestyle vibe in mind.
