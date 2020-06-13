Apartment List
/
CT
/
westport
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Westport, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
28 Treadwell Avenue
28 Treadwell Avenue, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
1651 sqft
Picture perfect! A quick ride or walk to the train and all of the restaurants in the popular Saugatuck area of Westport. Newly updated, painted and freshened up, this lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch is a sunny delight.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Greens Farms
1 Unit Available
66 Compo Mill Cove
66 Compo Mill Cove, Westport, CT
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
You will feel transported as you step on to the island and enter this fully designer fully-furnished, newly renovated and expanded, stunning open floor plan with over 4,000 sq/ft directly on the beach in Compo Mill Cove island.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Old Hill
1 Unit Available
83 Kings Highway North
83 Kings Highway North, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2902 sqft
Enjoy all that Westport has to offer from this beautiful colonial behind a white picket fence in prestigious Old Hill. Great flow, open and sun filled. Functional living space inside and out. Spotless. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
1 Unit Available
96 Valley Road
96 Valley Road, Westport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
5850 sqft
*** Available 7/7 - 8/4 *** The absolute dream property for spending the summer in Westport! Jus a mile away to Compo Beach, Longshore Club and close to town.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
301 Post Road East
301 Post Road East, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1145 sqft
Steps from picturesque Winslow park and less than 100 yards from the adjacent Playhouse Mall is this remodeled 2 bedroom/2 full bath condo. Cathedral ceiling and skylight provide a feeling of open space and light.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
1 Unit Available
32 Edgewater Hillside
32 Edgewater Hillside, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
3236 sqft
Your opportunity to live on the water in this secluded community, yet close to all the essentials. This .49 acre idylic waterside retreat boasts epic views of the 83-acre expansive tidal waters of the Sherwood Mill Pond.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5 Michele Lane
5 Michele Lane, Westport, CT
6 Bedrooms
$72,000
7891 sqft
Luxury Lease Available JULY, AUGUST & SEPTEMBER - Utilities Included. Fully furnished & stocked w/household essentials from teacups to towels, pots to pillows.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Saugatuck
1 Unit Available
9 Cockenoe Drive
9 Cockenoe Drive, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1800 sqft
One of a kind vacation spot with private beach and truly panoramic water views of the Westport & Norwalk Islands. Light & bright contemporary Ranch with cathedral ceilings in the Great Rm with 3 glass sliders to deck.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
30 High Point Road
30 High Point Road, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
2762 sqft
Major refresh underway, finishing up the weekend of June 6! 4-bedroom colonial on one of Westport's most popular cul de sacs! Spacious newer kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances opens to vast stone patio overlooking private grounds.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
33 Elm Street
33 Elm Street, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$4,250
823 sqft
This modern residence is located in the center of downtown Westport. Ideally situated in the heart of it all, this location is conveniently situated near dining, shopping, and entertainment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Saugatuck
1 Unit Available
24 Canal Road
24 Canal Road, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
2534 sqft
Come enjoy the Month of July/August in this beautiful three bedrooms and three full baths home within walking distance to Canal Beach. The home located close to trendy downtown Saugatuck and easy commute to transportation and town amenities.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
1 Unit Available
19 Soundview Drive
19 Soundview Drive, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2475 sqft
Charming home with incredible water views. Walk across the street to the beach! Summer rental could be extended for a longer term for additional price. Enjoy a gorgeous view and walkable neighborhood all year long.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
201 Main Street
201 Main Street, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
935 sqft
Welcome to Belden Place! Casual Luxury living personified in this boutique complex offering exquisite in-town living. This secure building with elevator access on the Saugatuck River is pet friendly.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5 Church Lane
5 Church Ln, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$6,375
1161 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
~HIGH END LIVING~ This home is located in the "Golden Triangle" of downtown Westport. Bedford Square is a unique multi-purpose destination that includes premier residences, beautiful public areas, high-end retail and dining.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8 Lone Pine Lane
8 Lone Pine Lane, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3157 sqft
It's all about your premier "in town" Westport location at 8 Lone Pine Lane. Take a stroll into town for great shopping and fantastic restaurants, and all Westport center has to offer. The train station and Compo Beach are only 5-minutes away.

1 of 40

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
1 Unit Available
227 Hillspoint Road
227 Hillspoint Road, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$14,000
1436 sqft
Available for April only- $4800 per week or $18,000 for the month of April- Completed in January 2018, this fresh Beach House has an ideal location on Westport’s Old Mill Beach overlooking Compo Cove.
Results within 1 mile of Westport

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
100 Beagling Hill Circle
100 Beagling Hill Circle, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
6805 sqft
1 year furnished rental. Stunning high-style Georgian colonial located within a private gated community with county club amenities. This gracious home is inviting and elegant.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
14 Renzulli Road
14 Renzulli Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1246 sqft
Lovely, sun-filled cape on private road near the Westport border. Conveniently located for shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
9 Genoa Street
9 Genoa Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1954 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Apartment conveniently located in East Norwalk, close to major highways I-95 , Route 7 and The Merrit PWY, Just minutes from Norwalk SONO - Collection Mall, restaurants and more !! .
Results within 5 miles of Westport
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
$
7 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Norwalk
24 Units Available
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,650
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1243 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Central Norwalk
33 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$1,665
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,776
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
5 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,806
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Central Norwalk
10 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,046
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Westport, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westport renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Westport 1 BedroomsWestport 2 BedroomsWestport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestport 3 BedroomsWestport Apartments with Balcony
Westport Apartments with GarageWestport Apartments with GymWestport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestport Apartments with ParkingWestport Apartments with Pool
Westport Apartments with Washer-DryerWestport Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestport Furnished ApartmentsWestport Luxury PlacesWestport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CT
Trumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYHauppauge, NYSt. James, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYOyster Bay, NYPort Jefferson, NY
Miller Place, NYOld Greenwich, CTSmithtown, NYSands Point, NYWest Islip, NYMount Kisco, NYIslandia, NYFarmingdale, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYHarrison, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University