2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:24 AM
38 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Westport, CT
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
301 Post Road East
301 Post Road East, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1145 sqft
Steps from picturesque Winslow park and less than 100 yards from the adjacent Playhouse Mall is this remodeled 2 bedroom/2 full bath condo. Cathedral ceiling and skylight provide a feeling of open space and light.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
201 Main Street
201 Main Street, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
935 sqft
Welcome to Belden Place! Casual Luxury living personified in this boutique complex offering exquisite in-town living. This secure building with elevator access on the Saugatuck River is pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Westport
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
East Norwalk
9 Units Available
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Southport
1 Unit Available
301 Spruce Street
301 Spruce Street, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Convenient to everything! Clean, well kept two bedroom, two full bathroom apartment. Separate first floor laundry toom, third floor "Bonus" room for storage or office is not heated and not included in sqaure footage.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
14 Renzulli Road
14 Renzulli Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1246 sqft
Lovely, sun-filled cape on private road near the Westport border. Conveniently located for shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Westport
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
6 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Norwalk
25 Units Available
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1243 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Central Norwalk
10 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Central Norwalk
33 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
5 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1468 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
2 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,181
1340 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
97 Richards Avenue B9
97 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
Unit B9 Available 07/01/20 Condominium - Property Id: 289160 Set back in woods, very quiet and private Ranch Style Unit, ground floor (no stairs). Minutes away from stores, restaurants, and highway. All brand new appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
4 Lorena Street
4 Lorena Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTALS in EAST NORWALK! PET FRIENDLY! Be the first to reside in these newly built high end units in the wonderful East Norwalk area.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
296 Main Avenue
296 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Great 2 bedroom condo in quiet and friendly Norwalk neighborhood. Perfect location for commute to Merritt 7 and adjacent towns as well as easy access to highways & train. Balcony off kitchen for quiet enjoyment.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10 Haviland Street
10 Haviland St, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
Charming Victorian, 2 bedroom apartment, that has been totally renovated. Living room with fireplace (decoration purposes only) and wood floors. Sparkling and sunny kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
28 Glen Ridge
28 Glen Rdg, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1394 sqft
Beautiful townhouse with lots of natural light The foyer living room,family room,and dining room have hardwood floors There is a fireplace and sliders to patio and lovely level yard off family room.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
39 Nash Place
39 Nash Place, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1824 sqft
SHORT- and LONG-TERM FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT. ALL BRAND FOR NEW FURNITURE AND EVERYTHING ELSE INCLUDING QUALITY BEDS AND MATTRESSES, HIGH-END WASHER AND DRYER/W STEAM CYCLE. All polished and updated newer 3-level house in a duplex.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
302 Soundview Avenue
302 Soundview Ave, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Entry Hallway and grand Staircase leads you up to your newly renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in a Stone Mansion atop Tunxis Hill! This Unit has water views from the Living room Picture window.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
9 Ensign Road
9 Ensign Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1450 sqft
A bit of the past in the quaint village of Rowayton's "Pine Point". Large great-room with built-ins, brick fireplace, open galley kitchen with exceptional storage, breakfast bar and new counter tops. Two good sized light and bright bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
70 South Main Street
70 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
835 sqft
Completely gutted and historically renovated in the heart of SONO! Live/work in these unique spaces! Experience exquisite features: Original tin ceilings, Palladian windows, hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen to living space, washer/dryer in
Results within 10 miles of Westport
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Noroton
6 Units Available
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,970
1433 sqft
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
5 Units Available
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,835
1308 sqft
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1255 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
15 Bailey Avenue
15 Bailey Avenue, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1198 sqft
Fully renovated one floor living with open floor plan. Private fenced backyard with deck. Additional storage in basement and attic. Conveniently located, walk to town.
