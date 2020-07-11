/
apartments with washer dryer
129 Apartments for rent in Westport, CT with washer-dryer
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
96 Valley Road
96 Valley Road, Westport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
5850 sqft
The absolute dream property fully furnished in Westport! Within a mile to Compo Beach, Longshore Club, great Restaurants and close to town.
17 Weston Road
17 Weston Road, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3670 sqft
Fabulous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath contemporary colonial in convenient Westport location.
201 Main Street
201 Main Street, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
935 sqft
Welcome to Belden Place! Casual Luxury living personified in this boutique complex offering exquisite in-town living. This secure building with elevator access on the Saugatuck River is pet friendly.
36 Richmondville Avenue
36 Richmondville Avenue, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1687 sqft
Great in town location,yet nice country setting. Completely updated in 2020 with new kitchen and bath. new windows and interior painting. unit has 1 car garage, washer and dryer . close to Merritt and shops and restaurants.
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
47 Drumlin Road
47 Drumlin Road, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1072 sqft
Just an easy bike ride from Westport's Compo Beach neighborhood sits this perfect, stylish summer retreat on a private road close to all. Think Malibu ranch and you've got the sophisticated vibe of this updated and comfortable home.
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
12 Roosevelt Road
12 Roosevelt Road, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1324 sqft
In time for summer fun! Enjoy every season at Compo Beach! Only steps to the beach from this charming colonial! Relax in the living room with brick fireplace and water view.
Saugatuck
91 Saugatuck Avenue
91 Saugatuck Avenue, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
700 sqft
Two-bedroom Apartment, Living room, eat-in kitchen, washer & dryer are conveniently located right in the unit, Freshly painted.
Saugatuck
9 Cockenoe Drive
9 Cockenoe Drive, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1800 sqft
One of a kind vacation spot with private beach and truly panoramic water views of the Westport & Norwalk Islands. Light & bright contemporary Ranch with cathedral ceilings in the Great Rm with 3 glass sliders to deck.
5 Church Lane
5 Church Ln, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$6,375
1161 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
~HIGH END LIVING~ This home is located in the "Golden Triangle" of downtown Westport. Bedford Square is a unique multi-purpose destination that includes premier residences, beautiful public areas, high-end retail and dining.
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
227 Hillspoint Road
227 Hillspoint Road, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$14,000
1436 sqft
Available for April only- $4800 per week or $18,000 for the month of April- Completed in January 2018, this fresh Beach House has an ideal location on Westport’s Old Mill Beach overlooking Compo Cove.
12 Maplewood Avenue
12 Maplewood Avenue, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1777 sqft
Adorable three bed / two bath Cape in great walk to town neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen with gas stove and stainless fridge/freezer opens to Dining room.
East Norwalk
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,010
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
East Norwalk
16 Country Club Road
16 Country Club Road, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1600 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Updated single family home in a quiet residential area of Norwalk.
172 Heather Lane
172 Heather Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
2900 sqft
--$24,000 FOR THE ENTIRE TERM. 37 days from JULY 9th through AUGUST 15th!! FLEXIBLE DATES- The ultimate New England 'get away from it all' with a pool! Come spend a beautiful fun filled month+ in gorgeous Wilton CT.
Southport
26 Main Street
26 Main Street, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1387 sqft
CHARMING SOUTHPORT VILLAGE 3 -5 YEAR RENTAL - Great rental opportunity in the heart of Southport Village! This very special 2 Bedroom, first floor apartment features an expansive Living Room with gas log Fireplace, Kitchen with Dining Area and
100 Beagling Hill Circle
100 Beagling Hill Circle, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
6805 sqft
1 year furnished rental. Stunning high-style Georgian colonial located within a private gated community with county club amenities. This gracious home is inviting and elegant.
East Norwalk
14 Renzulli Road
14 Renzulli Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1246 sqft
Lovely, sun-filled cape on private road near the Westport border. Conveniently located for shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout.
East Norwalk
9 Genoa Street
9 Genoa Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1954 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Apartment conveniently located in East Norwalk, close to major highways I-95 , Route 7 and The Merrit PWY, Just minutes from Norwalk SONO - Collection Mall, restaurants and more !! .
Southport
301 Spruce Street
301 Spruce Street, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Convenient to everything! Clean, well kept two bedroom, two full bathroom apartment. Separate first floor laundry toom, third floor "Bonus" room for storage or office is not heated and not included in sqaure footage.
Central Norwalk
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,946
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Central Norwalk
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,575
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1266 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,810
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
