2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:14 PM
73 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westport, CT
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Saugatuck
1 Unit Available
91 Saugatuck Avenue
91 Saugatuck Avenue, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
700 sqft
Two-bedroom Apartment, Living room, eat-in kitchen, washer & dryer are conveniently located right in the unit, Freshly painted.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
301 Post Road East
301 Post Road East, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1145 sqft
Steps from picturesque Winslow park and less than 100 yards from the adjacent Playhouse Mall is this remodeled 2 bedroom/2 full bath condo. Cathedral ceiling and skylight provide a feeling of open space and light.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
201 Main Street
201 Main Street, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
935 sqft
Welcome to Belden Place! Casual Luxury living personified in this boutique complex offering exquisite in-town living. This secure building with elevator access on the Saugatuck River is pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Westport
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Norwalk
9 Units Available
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Wolfpit
2 Units Available
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Southport
1 Unit Available
301 Spruce Street
301 Spruce Street, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Convenient to everything! Clean, well kept two bedroom, two full bathroom apartment. Separate first floor laundry toom, third floor "Bonus" room for storage or office is not heated and not included in sqaure footage.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
14 Renzulli Road
14 Renzulli Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1246 sqft
Lovely, sun-filled cape on private road near the Westport border. Conveniently located for shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
9 Genoa Street
9 Genoa Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1954 sqft
Lovely Apartment conveniently located in East Norwalk, close to major highways I-95 , Route 7 and The Merrit PWY, Just minutes from Norwalk SONO - Collection Mall, restaurants and more !! .
Results within 5 miles of Westport
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Central Norwalk
33 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
5 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1468 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
$
6 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Central Norwalk
24 Units Available
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1243 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Central Norwalk
10 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,181
1340 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Flax Hill Rd
222 Flax Hill Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom colonial style apt - Property Id: 289384 Nice and cozy 2 bedroom colonial style apartment home seconds away from downtown SONO nightlife! Also train station and I95 A 1/2 mile away. Apartment includes 1.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
97 Richards Avenue B9
97 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
Unit B9 Available 07/01/20 Condominium - Property Id: 289160 Set back in woods, very quiet and private Ranch Style Unit, ground floor (no stairs). Minutes away from stores, restaurants, and highway. All brand new appliances.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Central Norwalk
1 Unit Available
11 Merwin Street
11 Merwin Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom loft located in South Norwalk CT. Its minutes away from Metro North. There is a free shuttle that takes you to and from the train station Monday through Friday.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
167 Wilson Street
167 Wilson Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
950 sqft
1st fl. 2 bdrms apt. Nice ample Freshly painted. New remodeled kitchen with granite counter top. Stainless steel appliances, Street parking Garage for rent if storage needed.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
4 Lorena Street
4 Lorena Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTALS in EAST NORWALK! PET FRIENDLY! Be the first to reside in these newly built high end units in the wonderful East Norwalk area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Woodward Avenue
1 Unit Available
28 Lincoln Avenue
28 Lincoln Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
864 sqft
Includes Heat and Hot Water and Section 8 Approved. Move in Today! Large 2 level apartment in the heart of SONO. Remodeled Historic 2 family Colonial with revitalized moldings and new windows, tile and fixtures.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Flax Hill
1 Unit Available
155 Bouton Street
155 Bouton Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
700 sqft
Spacious second floor apartment. 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, full renovate bathroom. Minutes to train and Sono.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
296 Main Avenue
296 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Great 2 bedroom condo in quiet and friendly Norwalk neighborhood. Perfect location for commute to Merritt 7 and adjacent towns as well as easy access to highways & train. Balcony off kitchen for quiet enjoyment.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
10 Haviland Street
10 Haviland St, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
Charming Victorian, 2 bedroom apartment, that has been totally renovated. Living room with fireplace (decoration purposes only) and wood floors. Sparkling and sunny kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer in unit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
84 College Place
84 College Place, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
850 sqft
The Ultimate Summer getaway. Snowbird looking for a relaxing summer in CT? Need temporary housing while you remodel? Look no further. Unique and chic beach condo available @ $3250/month.
