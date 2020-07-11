/
luxury apartments
28 Luxury Apartments for rent in Westport, CT
1 Unit Available
Greens Farms
66 Compo Mill Cove
66 Compo Mill Cove, Westport, CT
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
You will feel transported as you step on to the island and enter this fully designer fully-furnished, newly renovated and expanded, stunning open floor plan with over 4,000 sq/ft directly on the beach in Compo Mill Cove island.
1 Unit Available
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
96 Valley Road
96 Valley Road, Westport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
5850 sqft
The absolute dream property fully furnished in Westport! Within a mile to Compo Beach, Longshore Club, great Restaurants and close to town.
1 Unit Available
Saugatuck
9 Cockenoe Drive
9 Cockenoe Drive, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1800 sqft
One of a kind vacation spot with private beach and truly panoramic water views of the Westport & Norwalk Islands. Light & bright contemporary Ranch with cathedral ceilings in the Great Rm with 3 glass sliders to deck.
1 Unit Available
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
227 Hillspoint Road
227 Hillspoint Road, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$14,000
1436 sqft
Available for April only- $4800 per week or $18,000 for the month of April- Completed in January 2018, this fresh Beach House has an ideal location on Westport’s Old Mill Beach overlooking Compo Cove.
1 Unit Available
172 Heather Lane
172 Heather Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
2900 sqft
--$24,000 FOR THE ENTIRE TERM. 37 days from JULY 9th through AUGUST 15th!! FLEXIBLE DATES- The ultimate New England 'get away from it all' with a pool! Come spend a beautiful fun filled month+ in gorgeous Wilton CT.
1 Unit Available
100 Beagling Hill Circle
100 Beagling Hill Circle, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
6805 sqft
1 year furnished rental. Stunning high-style Georgian colonial located within a private gated community with county club amenities. This gracious home is inviting and elegant.
Results within 5 miles of Westport
1 Unit Available
101 Newtown Turnpike
101 Newtown Tpke, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
2904 sqft
Perched on 2 acres of secluded land, this home boastfully offers 4 bedrooms and all of the perks of a renowned architects custom touch including shiplap cedar siding, Ipe decking, custom gutters/ rain leaders, Marvin & Arcadia energy efficient
1 Unit Available
51 Short Hill Lane
51 Short Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
2480 sqft
Beautiful short-term or long term furnished 2019 renovated home in the beach community of Fairfield, CT. Open floor plan with modern amenities in a fantastic, central location. 4/5 bedroom rooms, 3.5 baths is designed for todays life style.
1 Unit Available
West Norwalk
286 Richards Avenue
286 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
4452 sqft
Welcome home to your own private mini estate with the perfect blend of style and modern amenities. Sited on a level 1.32 acre lot offering a meticulously restored farmhouse with old world charm and character. This dramatic 4,452 square ft.
1 Unit Available
Rowayton
10 Nearwater Road
10 Nearwater Road, Norwalk, CT
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
4344 sqft
Rental is from August 1-31, 2020. Extended-stay through Labor Day negotiable. Imagine living in one of Rowayton’s most spectacular and unique homes.
1 Unit Available
26 Trails End Road
26 Trails End Rd, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
4133 sqft
Spend your summer at this wonderful 4 bedroom family home with a bonus room, partially finished lower level, a gorgeous yard, deck, garden, fire-pit, stone terrace and stunning pool in charming Weston CT. Close to many amenities but a world away.
1 Unit Available
Rowayton
31 Bluff Avenue
31 Bluff Avenue, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3543 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
ROWAYTON DIRECT WATERFRONT...This home is ideally located on coveted Bluff Avenue on over a half an acre of direct waterfront on LI Sound w/your own private beach.
1 Unit Available
2087 Fairfield Beach Road
2087 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3000 sqft
"Seaesta" A fabulous water front luxury home with stunning views across Long Island Sound offers you the perfect rental at the waters edge.
1 Unit Available
2101 Fairfield Beach Road
2101 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3000 sqft
Live the dream! Stunning Long Island Sound direct waterfront NEW construction on a prime stretch of Fairfield Beach Road with jaw-dropping 180-degree views from every room.
1 Unit Available
Rowayton
7 Thomas Place
7 Thomas Place, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3408 sqft
If you think you’ve just about had it, but still want to have it all and live in a really great house, consider spending the next two years living on the water at Thomas Place in the scenic CT village of Rowayton.
1 Unit Available
Shippan Point
115 Ocean Drive West
115 Ocean Drive East, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
3747 sqft
Paradise Found! Sensational waterfront with one of the best views in Fairfield County now available as a short term rental! Kick back on your private beach, take a sunset cruise off your private dock, or go for a swim while taking in the Manhattan
1 Unit Available
Lloyd Harbor
27 Sea Crest Drive
27 Sea Crest Dr, Lloyd Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
8000 sqft
Magnificent Brick Waterfront Colonial On Cul-De-Sac In Desirable Sea Crest Estates.
1 Unit Available
6 Hummingbird Lane
6 Hummingbird Lane, Darien, CT
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
6308 sqft
Luxurious, fully furnished short-term rental avail 7/15/20-8/15/20. Stately 7 bedroom/5 and a half bath Georgian Colonial perfectly situated on 2+ acres on a quiet coveted cul-de-sac that is central to schools, town, and train.
1 Unit Available
400 Mansfield Avenue
400 Mansfield Avenue, Darien, CT
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
6108 sqft
$15,000. PER WEEK...TWO WEEK MINIMUM...Available: 7/25/20-8/31/20 FABULOUS Darien Country Estate with Pool, Hot Tub and Pool House is now This stunning and beautifully furnished home has it all...
1 Unit Available
29 Tito Lane
29 Tito Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3423 sqft
How cool would it be to rent the home where Ace Frehley (from the legendary rock band KISS) lived?! The home was just remodeled. Roam about the old recording studio where famous icons played and partied.
1 Unit Available
93 Mansfield Avenue
93 Mansfield Avenue, Darien, CT
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
5220 sqft
Beautifully appointed and furnished five bedroom home in sought-after, in-town location. Gourmet kitchen opens to a spacious family room, inviting outdoor patio with built-in grill area and private fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining.
Contact for Availability
65 Conrad Road
65 Conrad Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental Term is 4 weeks-July 18-August 14th. Indulge yourself in the most lovely and fun-filled backyard in CT! 65 Conrad Road features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and loads of living space inside and out.
1 Unit Available
16 Sleepy Hollow Road
16 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
Available September 9. Ideal getaway to this immaculate, contemporary with dynamite outdoor recreation and privacy. Enter through your own electronic security gates and travel up your impressive driveway, far from the stress of the outside world.
1 Unit Available
323 Florida Hill Road
323 Florida Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
6045 sqft
Arts and Crafts style home sits on 30+ park like acres in historic Ridgefield.
