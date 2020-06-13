Apartment List
125 Apartments for rent in West Haven, CT with balcony

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
60 Plainfield Avenue
60 Plainfield Avenue, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
718 sqft
Excellent investment opportunity to purchase this 2 bedroom ranch style condo located at Orange Crest condominium complex! This unit features an updated kitchen with private deck, dining area, living room, bamboo floors throughout, large storage

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
53-55 Orlando Street
53 Orlando St, West Haven, CT
10 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautifully remodeled 11 bedroom single family house for rent!! - -Entire single family house for rent down the street from UNH -4 floors including finished basement -3 full remodeled kitchens including microwaves -3 full brand new

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
35 Claudia Dr, Apt 220
35 Claudia Drive, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$930
780 sqft
1 Bedroom (No Balcony/Patio) Spacious and affordable one bedroom apartment, large rooms and closets, carpeting, large windows. Conveniently located near I95, train station, shopping and local beaches.
Results within 1 mile of West Haven

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hill
1 Unit Available
16 Hallock Ave
16 Hallock Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! Charming 1br City Point Neighborhood a Block Away From the Water!!! 1st Floor & Private Entrance to Unit!!! Features: *O/S Parking *Newly Tiled Floors *New Cabinets & Counters *Stunning Stand Up Shower *Ample Closet

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West River
1 Unit Available
121 Auburn St
121 Auburn Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Newly Renovated Single Family House 4br 1.5 bath Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** - Newly Renovated - Hardwood Floors - Tiled Kitchen - 1.5 Bath - Fenced Yard - Deck Requirements: Minimum Monthly Income Must = 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
357 Ellsworth Ave
357 Ellsworth Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic location close to everything! Beautiful hardwood flooring 2 Large new bathrooms Stainless steel appliances Plenty of off-street parking Spacious bedrooms washer and dryers provided 2 minutes to SCSU and 8 minutes to UNH Only $500 per

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
787 Elm Street
787 Elm Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
3823 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor of Victorian. Living room, dining room. Hard wood floors throughout. Private sun porch. Eat in kitchen with gas range, pantry. Two spacious bedrooms. Full bath. Off street parking and back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
48 Beach Avenue
48 Beach Avenue, Woodmont, CT
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
2342 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
BEACH FRONT SUMMER RENTAL - Available 7/1/20 through 8/30/20. Located in the Woodmont section of Milford, this neighborhood offers a beautiful beach that is great for swimming, kayaking, fishing, lounging or walking along the shore.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hill
1 Unit Available
16 Vine Street
16 Vine Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
916 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this recently updated first floor unit, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood flooring through-out the living room and bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West River
1 Unit Available
1634 Chapel Street
1634 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
940 sqft
Renovated & Spacious 2 bedroom apartment situated on Upper Chapel| Hardwood Floors | New Kitchen Cabinetry & Stainless Steel Appliances | Tile Flooring in Kitchen & Bath | Tile Backsplash | Large Windows | High Ceilings | On-site parking | Coin Op

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West River
1 Unit Available
112 Greenwood Street
112 Greenwood Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
BEAUTIFUL over-sized townhouse style unit, completely updated, featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath! The main level offers 9 ft ceilings and hardwood flooring and fresh paint through-out! The living-room is a perfect place to entertain and gather with

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
4 Belmont Street
4 Belmont Avenue, Woodmont, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2697 sqft
Picture yourself living by the Long Island Sound with the sound of the water and breezes coming through your windows at night! This fabulous rental property is just waiting for you and your family to move in! 4 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
121 Hawley Avenue
121 Hawley Avenue, Woodmont, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
Great 1st floor apartment at the beach! Could be possible 2 bedroom, or 1 bedroom and an office. Washer and dryer in unit. Open area floor plan kitchen and living room. Newly remodeled.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hill
1 Unit Available
63 Howard Avenue
63 Howard Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1224 sqft
What a great opportunity to have the best of both worlds - the hustle and bustle of the city and the tranquility of the ocean and suburbs - that City Point has to offer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
38 Brownell Street
38 Brownell Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1389 sqft
Bright and spacious first floor apartment with beautiful natural woodwork throughout. Entire unit has been freshly painted and kitchen upgrades have been done that include new cabinets, counters, flooring and appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Westville
1 Unit Available
1205 Forest Road
1205 Forest Road, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
SUNNY AND BRIGHT WESTVILLE APARTMENT. 2 BEDROOMS WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND EAT-IN KITCHEN. LAUNDRY INCLUDED. KITCHEN WITH NEW TILE FLOOR AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE UNIT.
Results within 5 miles of West Haven
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
East Rock
35 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,559
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,868
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Post Road North
21 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,402
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
510 Main Apartments
510 Main St, East Haven, CT
Studio
$975
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
475 sqft
510 Main redefines Connecticut living, with a clubhouse that contains free Wi-Fi and a coffee bar. Residents enjoy wall-to-wall carpeting and walk-in closet space, and extra storage is available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Haven, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Haven renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

