/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM
103 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Haven, CT
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
56 Kilborn St
56 Kilborn Street, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! PLEASE NOTE: HOME IS BEING RENOVATED FOR AN AUGUST 1 MOVE & ON Stunning two bedroom single family home West Haven! Walking distance to UNH campus! Features: °Central Air °Stainless Steel Appliances °Granite
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Noble St
310 Noble Street, West Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Large house very close to UNH 2 full bathrooms Central air Finished basement with washer-dryer Walking distance to the savin rock beach Great sized yard and plenty of storage throughout Fantastic location for roommates looking to save money Virtual
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
450 3rd Avenue
450 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1250 sqft
Available Immediately - STOP YOUR SEARCH, YOUR NEW HOME IS HERE.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
91 Jaffrey St
91 Jaffrey Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
For Showings Contact Levi G.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
60 Andrews Street
60 Andrews Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
60 Andrews Street - 60 Andrews Street 1 Available 07/15/20 Cozy 3 Bedroom Home Located In Desirable West Haven Neighborhood! - Located right next to University of New Haven, this home is a perfect space ready for you to rent! 3 bedrooms and 1 bath,
Results within 1 mile of West Haven
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hill
61 Stevens St Fl 1
61 Stevens St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1st Floor Available 07/16/20 Stunning 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located on the 1st floor of a multi-family house available now! This apartment features brand new, gorgeous bamboo flooring throughout the unit, brand new granite counters and
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westville
213 Alden Ave Apt 2D
213 Alden Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
*HEAT IS INCLUDED* *GOOD CREDIT IS REQUIRED** Spacious 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment available now! This beautiful apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a multifamily home.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beaver Hills
1497 Ella T Grasso Blvd
1497 Ella T Grasso Blvd, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE** CHARMING 1BR APT BEAVER HILLS! MINUTES TO SCSU/YALE & DOWNTOWN! **3RD FLOOR** **HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED!** Features: *Hardwood Floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Tiled Bathroom *New Appliances **Income 2.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
243 Ellsworth Avenue
243 Ellsworth Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1840 sqft
Lovely Victorian with completely gated garage and yard. Large kitchen opens to back yard. Hard wood floors throughout. Finished attic could be used as study/studio...etc. Living room, dining room, stained glass. Beautiful original detail. Pets ok.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Edgewood
56 Norton St
56 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 & 3br apts New Haven! H/HW INCLUDED! *Tons of Natural Light *Hardwood floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Minutes From Yale/SCSU **Heat and Hot Water Included** Requirements: 2 Month Security
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
790 Elm St
790 Elm Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful newly renovated 4br 2 Bath duplex apt in quaint neighborhood! Minutes away from groceries, shopping, gas stations & local schools! **2nd & 3rd floor** Features: *Driveway *1.
1 of 12
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Hill
6 Dewitt Street
6 Dewitt Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1090 sqft
Spacious 3bdr, 2nd floor apartment with off street parking. located 5 mins away from Yale New Haven Hospital and i95. Kitchen has been renovated and all appliances are new. Small pets ok.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
786 Elm Street
786 Elm Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor of Victorian on tree lined block of Elm St. Close to Edge of the Woods Natural Foods, 5 min to Yale, SCSU & downtown. Huge 1st floor space, hard wood floors, Living/dining, large kitchen w/pantry, gas range.
Results within 5 miles of West Haven
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
84 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,618
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,743
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
21 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,628
784 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,430
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,174
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,830
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,561
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Similar Pages
West Haven 1 BedroomsWest Haven 2 BedroomsWest Haven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Haven 3 BedroomsWest Haven Apartments with Balcony
West Haven Apartments with GarageWest Haven Apartments with GymWest Haven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Haven Apartments with ParkingWest Haven Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Hartford, CTWethersfield, CT
Stratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CT