Waterbury, CT
379 Grandview Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

379 Grandview Avenue

379 Grandview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

379 Grandview Avenue, Waterbury, CT 06708
Bunker Hill

Amenities

all utils included
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Beautiful updated third floor apartment located in the Bunker Hill neighborhood with walking distance from park and library! All utilities included in this spacious 3 bedroom apartment which can be converted into 4 bedrooms. Well managed and clean building with private off street parking with lots of natural light! Easy access to highways and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 Grandview Avenue have any available units?
379 Grandview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waterbury, CT.
How much is rent in Waterbury, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waterbury Rent Report.
What amenities does 379 Grandview Avenue have?
Some of 379 Grandview Avenue's amenities include all utils included, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 379 Grandview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
379 Grandview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 Grandview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 379 Grandview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waterbury.
Does 379 Grandview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 379 Grandview Avenue does offer parking.
Does 379 Grandview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 379 Grandview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 Grandview Avenue have a pool?
No, 379 Grandview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 379 Grandview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 379 Grandview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 379 Grandview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 379 Grandview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
