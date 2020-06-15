85 Camp Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to beautiful River's Edge in the Village of Springdale in Stamford, CT just a 5 minute walk from the Metro North Railroad. The front stoop of this townhouse unit is just steps from the swimming pool and clubhouse. The clubhouse features a private entertainment room with pool table and a full-sized fitness center. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is fully updated throughout. The wood floors are in excellent condition and the kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a gas range, as well as a high standing table with room for 4 stools. This unit is in pristine condition! The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet and the second bedroom has a spacious closet. The bonus loft with vaulted ceiling could serve as a den, office or family entertainment room. The pull-down ladder provides additional storage in the attic. This unit also has a private garage with automatic door opener and separate side door for convenient access. You'll enjoy the easy living lifestyle of this wonderfully maintained community. Just a short walk to the Springdale train station, dining and shopping.