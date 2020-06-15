All apartments in Stamford
Find more places like 85 Camp Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stamford, CT
/
85 Camp Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:22 AM

85 Camp Avenue

85 Camp Avenue · (203) 617-0671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stamford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

85 Camp Avenue, Stamford, CT 06907
Springdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9I · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Welcome to beautiful River's Edge in the Village of Springdale in Stamford, CT just a 5 minute walk from the Metro North Railroad. The front stoop of this townhouse unit is just steps from the swimming pool and clubhouse. The clubhouse features a private entertainment room with pool table and a full-sized fitness center. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is fully updated throughout. The wood floors are in excellent condition and the kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a gas range, as well as a high standing table with room for 4 stools. This unit is in pristine condition! The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet and the second bedroom has a spacious closet. The bonus loft with vaulted ceiling could serve as a den, office or family entertainment room. The pull-down ladder provides additional storage in the attic. This unit also has a private garage with automatic door opener and separate side door for convenient access. You'll enjoy the easy living lifestyle of this wonderfully maintained community. Just a short walk to the Springdale train station, dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Camp Avenue have any available units?
85 Camp Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 Camp Avenue have?
Some of 85 Camp Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Camp Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
85 Camp Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Camp Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 85 Camp Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 85 Camp Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 85 Camp Avenue does offer parking.
Does 85 Camp Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Camp Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Camp Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 85 Camp Avenue has a pool.
Does 85 Camp Avenue have accessible units?
No, 85 Camp Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Camp Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Camp Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 85 Camp Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd
Stamford, CT 06902
Fairfield
100 Morgan St
Stamford, CT 06902
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd
Stamford, CT 06901
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street
Stamford, CT 06901

Similar Pages

Stamford 1 BedroomsStamford 2 Bedrooms
Stamford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStamford Pet Friendly Places
Stamford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NY
Glen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown StamfordNewfield Westover Turn Of River
Harbor Point
Glenbrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Hofstra University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity