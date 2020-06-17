53 Prospect

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Lovely Studio Apartment with hardwood floors. Spacious and bright and convenient location in Stamford CT downtown. Heat, hot water and cooking gas included in rent.

Enjoy living in a secure building, Super on premise. White Kitchen cabinets, with gas stove and new refrigerator in Stainless steel. Wood floors through out open floor plan. 1 bath with tub. Large walk-in closet. Washer & Dryer in Basement coin operated. Storage facility. Parking space for small vehicle available.

at extra cost. or Unassigned street parking.Application and credit report must go through Plaza management with interview, application online.