Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:21 AM

53 Prospect

53 Prospect Street · (203) 912-5754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53 Prospect Street, Stamford, CT 06901
Downtown Stamford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$1,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely Studio Apartment with hardwood floors. Spacious and bright and convenient location in Stamford CT downtown. Heat, hot water and cooking gas included in rent.
Enjoy living in a secure building, Super on premise. White Kitchen cabinets, with gas stove and new refrigerator in Stainless steel. Wood floors through out open floor plan. 1 bath with tub. Large walk-in closet. Washer & Dryer in Basement coin operated. Storage facility. Parking space for small vehicle available.
at extra cost. or Unassigned street parking.Application and credit report must go through Plaza management with interview, application online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Prospect have any available units?
53 Prospect has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 Prospect have?
Some of 53 Prospect's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Prospect currently offering any rent specials?
53 Prospect isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Prospect pet-friendly?
No, 53 Prospect is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 53 Prospect offer parking?
Yes, 53 Prospect does offer parking.
Does 53 Prospect have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Prospect offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Prospect have a pool?
No, 53 Prospect does not have a pool.
Does 53 Prospect have accessible units?
No, 53 Prospect does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Prospect have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Prospect does not have units with dishwashers.
