9 Genoa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lovely Apartment conveniently located in East Norwalk, close to major highways I-95 , Route 7 and The Merrit PWY, Just minutes from Norwalk SONO - Collection Mall, restaurants and more !! . This beautiful apartment is a second floor 2 in an owner occupied 2 family house. This Unit Offering 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, The Living room and Dining Room located just off the Kitchen, small deck and level yard . All Offers Must Include Completed Offer to Lease, Lease Application, Credit Report, & References Incomplete Offers will Delay Responses. Must have excellent credit. Please Email to Listing agent all documents as one PDF file .