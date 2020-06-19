All apartments in Norwalk
9 Genoa Street
Last updated April 17 2020

9 Genoa Street

9 Genoa Street · (203) 515-5776
Location

9 Genoa Street, Norwalk, CT 06851
East Norwalk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1954 sqft

Amenities

Lovely Apartment conveniently located in East Norwalk, close to major highways I-95 , Route 7 and The Merrit PWY, Just minutes from Norwalk SONO - Collection Mall, restaurants and more !! . This beautiful apartment is a second floor 2 in an owner occupied 2 family house. This Unit Offering 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, The Living room and Dining Room located just off the Kitchen, small deck and level yard . All Offers Must Include Completed Offer to Lease, Lease Application, Credit Report, & References Incomplete Offers will Delay Responses. Must have excellent credit. Please Email to Listing agent all documents as one PDF file .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Genoa Street have any available units?
9 Genoa Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Genoa Street have?
Some of 9 Genoa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Genoa Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 Genoa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Genoa Street pet-friendly?
No, 9 Genoa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 9 Genoa Street offer parking?
Yes, 9 Genoa Street does offer parking.
Does 9 Genoa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Genoa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Genoa Street have a pool?
No, 9 Genoa Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 Genoa Street have accessible units?
No, 9 Genoa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Genoa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Genoa Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Genoa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Genoa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
