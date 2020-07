Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH LOCATED IN THE HEART OF SONO. BRIGHT AND AIRY OPEN APARTMENT DRENCHED IN NATURAL LIGHT WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LARGE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE, AND WASHER DRYER IN UNIT. THE UNIT COMES WITH TWO UNASSIGNED PARKING SPACES AND WILL NOT LAST. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.