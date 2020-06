Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Convenience & space abound in this truly special townhouse. 3 bedrooms - 3.5 baths along w/ an open main level & gourmet kitchen. The breakfast bar allows for additional seating plus 1/2 bath on this level. Your very own yard/patio space along with a common green space close to unit plus balcony off dining area are added features unique to this complex. The master has a great en suite bathroom, w/ tub and shower & walk in closet as does the 3rd floor bedroom suite. The additional bedroom has a bath in the hall adjacent to room. Laundry on second floor and a 2 car garage as well. H/W floors throughout. Plenty of storage all while close to SONO, train & any shopping need. Come see this unit; you will not be disappointed.

Pictures from past occupant.