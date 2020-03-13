39 Nash Place

Amenities

SHORT- and LONG-TERM FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT. ALL BRAND FOR NEW FURNITURE AND EVERYTHING ELSE INCLUDING QUALITY BEDS AND MATTRESSES, HIGH-END WASHER AND DRYER/W STEAM CYCLE. All polished and updated newer 3-level house in a duplex. Retro art, 1-car garage, plus private parking on the driveway, deck. Huge kitchen, spacious bedrooms. The house is centrally located, but it is on a quiet street in West Norwalk off North Taylor Street and right behind Oak Hill Park Golf Course. All stores are 2-3 min away including wholesale Costco. Very convenient commnute in every direction (from Greenwich and Stamford to Westport and Fairfield) since the location is right in the middle.Calf Pasture beach is about 10 min drive. Rowayton is 5 min away with it's summer activities and free Shakespear on the Sound plays as well as free summer bands in historic Pinkney park, etc. and so is the train station to NYC. Rare house and rare value. Excellent credit is a must.