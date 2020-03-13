All apartments in Norwalk
Home
/
Norwalk, CT
/
39 Nash Place
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:13 AM

39 Nash Place

39 Nash Place · (203) 246-3658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Norwalk
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

39 Nash Place, Norwalk, CT 06854
West Norwalk

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SHORT- and LONG-TERM FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT. ALL BRAND FOR NEW FURNITURE AND EVERYTHING ELSE INCLUDING QUALITY BEDS AND MATTRESSES, HIGH-END WASHER AND DRYER/W STEAM CYCLE. All polished and updated newer 3-level house in a duplex. Retro art, 1-car garage, plus private parking on the driveway, deck. Huge kitchen, spacious bedrooms. The house is centrally located, but it is on a quiet street in West Norwalk off North Taylor Street and right behind Oak Hill Park Golf Course. All stores are 2-3 min away including wholesale Costco. Very convenient commnute in every direction (from Greenwich and Stamford to Westport and Fairfield) since the location is right in the middle.Calf Pasture beach is about 10 min drive. Rowayton is 5 min away with it's summer activities and free Shakespear on the Sound plays as well as free summer bands in historic Pinkney park, etc. and so is the train station to NYC. Rare house and rare value. Excellent credit is a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Nash Place have any available units?
39 Nash Place has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 Nash Place have?
Some of 39 Nash Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Nash Place currently offering any rent specials?
39 Nash Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Nash Place pet-friendly?
No, 39 Nash Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 39 Nash Place offer parking?
Yes, 39 Nash Place does offer parking.
Does 39 Nash Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Nash Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Nash Place have a pool?
No, 39 Nash Place does not have a pool.
Does 39 Nash Place have accessible units?
No, 39 Nash Place does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Nash Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Nash Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Nash Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Nash Place does not have units with air conditioning.
