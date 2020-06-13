29 Pine Point Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

This custom-built beach home in the Pine Point Association was built by Fox Hill Builders with fun, privacy & the casual Rowayton lifestyle vibe in mind. When you visit this oasis, you will not want to leave- sink into the cozy den couch on a rainy or cool day for lazy lounging, or jump into the private plunge pool on a hot summer day or night! The home is the epitome of fun living- open kitchen to family room that spills onto the entertaining patio and overlooks the pool and private backyard. Sumptuous master suite that looks out to south-western exposure with french doors and treetop water views that invite the salt air from the beach inside. Every room in this house is inspiring... Come experience for yourself! Private association beach just down the road for summer fun!