Norwalk, CT
29 Pine Point Road
29 Pine Point Road

29 Pine Point Road · No Longer Available
Norwalk
Location

29 Pine Point Road, Norwalk, CT 06853
Rowayton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
This custom-built beach home in the Pine Point Association was built by Fox Hill Builders with fun, privacy & the casual Rowayton lifestyle vibe in mind. When you visit this oasis, you will not want to leave- sink into the cozy den couch on a rainy or cool day for lazy lounging, or jump into the private plunge pool on a hot summer day or night! The home is the epitome of fun living- open kitchen to family room that spills onto the entertaining patio and overlooks the pool and private backyard. Sumptuous master suite that looks out to south-western exposure with french doors and treetop water views that invite the salt air from the beach inside. Every room in this house is inspiring... Come experience for yourself! Private association beach just down the road for summer fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Pine Point Road have any available units?
29 Pine Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CT.
Is 29 Pine Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
29 Pine Point Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Pine Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 29 Pine Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 29 Pine Point Road offer parking?
No, 29 Pine Point Road does not offer parking.
Does 29 Pine Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Pine Point Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Pine Point Road have a pool?
Yes, 29 Pine Point Road has a pool.
Does 29 Pine Point Road have accessible units?
No, 29 Pine Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Pine Point Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Pine Point Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Pine Point Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Pine Point Road does not have units with air conditioning.
