All apartments in New Haven County
Find more places like 40 Skokorat Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven County, CT
/
40 Skokorat Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

40 Skokorat Street

40 Skokorat Street · (203) 910-8618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

40 Skokorat Street, New Haven County, CT 06483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1491 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and spacious farmhouse colonial set on beautiful lot offers living room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom on main level, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom, full bath and walk in closet on 2nd level and 2 additional rooms on 3rd level. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and updated kitchen and baths. There is a long circular driveway and a gorgeous yard with fenced in patio area and a huge shed. This home can be leased furnished for an additional $200/month. The property is set in a quiet area, yet close to Route 8, shopping, restaurants, etc. No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Skokorat Street have any available units?
40 Skokorat Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 Skokorat Street have?
Some of 40 Skokorat Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Skokorat Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 Skokorat Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Skokorat Street pet-friendly?
No, 40 Skokorat Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven County.
Does 40 Skokorat Street offer parking?
Yes, 40 Skokorat Street offers parking.
Does 40 Skokorat Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Skokorat Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Skokorat Street have a pool?
No, 40 Skokorat Street does not have a pool.
Does 40 Skokorat Street have accessible units?
No, 40 Skokorat Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Skokorat Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Skokorat Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Skokorat Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Skokorat Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 40 Skokorat Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd
Waterbury, CT 06705
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St
New Haven, CT 06510
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St
New Haven, CT 06515
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St
Naugatuck, CT 06770
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue
Milford city, CT 06460
The Liberty
152 Temple St
New Haven, CT 06510
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06517
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave
Meriden, CT 06450

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTManchester, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
East Hartford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTGuilford Center, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CTBridgeport, CTAnsonia, CTWestport, CT
Wallingford Center, CTBristol, CTBranford Center, CTNaugatuck, CTGlastonbury Center, CTSouthold, NYCutchogue, NYEssex Village, CTDarien, CTTorrington, CTGreenport West, NYRidgefield, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity