40 Skokorat Street

Beautiful and spacious farmhouse colonial set on beautiful lot offers living room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom on main level, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom, full bath and walk in closet on 2nd level and 2 additional rooms on 3rd level. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and updated kitchen and baths. There is a long circular driveway and a gorgeous yard with fenced in patio area and a huge shed. This home can be leased furnished for an additional $200/month. The property is set in a quiet area, yet close to Route 8, shopping, restaurants, etc. No pets, no smoking.