Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup in unit laundry carpet oven range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly guest parking internet access

Offering spacious one and two bedroom flats and two bedroom townhouses, Brookside Gardens is nestled in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easily access to shopping, restaurants and highways. It is within walking distance to beautiful Hubbard Park which offers a variety of outdoor activities for both adults and children. The professionally maintained landscaping has a year-round landscaping plan to provide seasonal color, implemented by Carabetta's 24 hour Maintenance Team. Residents enjoy FREE heat and hot water and ample off-street parking. Units boast hardwood floors, and appliances are included. Some units have full basements with washer and dryer hook-ups, however all residents have access to the onsite laundry facility. There is no application fee.